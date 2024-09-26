Mystery Perthshire woman scoops £140k in EuroMillions draw

A mystery Perthshire woman has scooped more than £140,000 on the National Lottery.

The woman, known as Miss T, won £142,237.30 after matching the five main numbers and one lucky star in the EuroMillions draw on Friday August 2.

The winner – whose exact location has not been revealed – has told the lottery team she plans to go on holiday.

The woman has become one of more than eight million players who win each week on the National Lottery.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said: “What fantastic news for Miss T who has banked £142k on EuroMillions overnight.

“She can certainly treat herself to a lovely holiday now and celebrate her amazing win.

“Congratulations!”

Miss T played a lucky dip via the National Lottery app.

Winners can release their names, remain anonymous or release partial details – such as in this case.

It comes after a mystery Tayside man won more than £1 million on the lottery in July.