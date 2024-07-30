‘Mystery’ man from Tayside celebrates £1 million Lottery win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Mystery’ man from Tayside celebrates £1 million Lottery win

The man, known only as Mr W, matched the five main numbers and the bonus ball in a Lotto draw.

By Chloe Burrell
The National Lottery.
A mystery winner from Tayside has won over £1m on the National Lottery. Image: PA

A “mystery” man from Tayside has won more than £1 million on the National Lottery.

The man, who has only revealed himself as Mr W, scooped £1,009,730 after matching the five main numbers and the bonus ball in the Lotto draw on Saturday June 29.

The winner – whose exact location has also not been confirmed – has told Lottery organisers he plans to use the money to buy “treats” for his family.

The man is one of nine Lotto players to have won more than £1m in the Must Be Won draw.

Tayside man ‘Mr W’ becomes ‘millionaire overnight’

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said: “Wow, what an incredible win for Mr W, who has become a millionaire overnight.

“Huge congratulations.”

Mr W played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery website.

Winners have the opportunity to release their names, remain anonymous or release partial details like in this case.

Earlier this year, Perthshire residents shared £10.2 million in a Postcode Lottery win.

The Courier has taken a look at some of the biggest Lottery winners in Tayside and Fife in recent years and how they spent their winnings.

