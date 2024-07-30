‘Mystery’ man from Tayside celebrates £1 million Lottery win

A “mystery” man from Tayside has won more than £1 million on the National Lottery.

The man, who has only revealed himself as Mr W, scooped £1,009,730 after matching the five main numbers and the bonus ball in the Lotto draw on Saturday June 29.

The winner – whose exact location has also not been confirmed – has told Lottery organisers he plans to use the money to buy “treats” for his family.

The man is one of nine Lotto players to have won more than £1m in the Must Be Won draw.

Tayside man ‘Mr W’ becomes ‘millionaire overnight’

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at the National Lottery, said: “Wow, what an incredible win for Mr W, who has become a millionaire overnight.

“Huge congratulations.”

Mr W played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery website.

Winners have the opportunity to release their names, remain anonymous or release partial details like in this case.

Earlier this year, Perthshire residents shared £10.2 million in a Postcode Lottery win.

The Courier has taken a look at some of the biggest Lottery winners in Tayside and Fife in recent years and how they spent their winnings.