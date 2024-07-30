Fife care home criticised over unclean kitchens and bathrooms and ‘unsafe’ medication room

A Fife care home has been criticised for unclean kitchens and bathrooms, worn bedding and an “unsafe” medication room.

Willow House in Cellardyke has been ordered to make a series of improvements by the Care Inspectorate.

The East Neuk home was branded “weak” in three areas following a three-day visit at the end of June.

The details have only just been published.

Inspectors found several cleanliness issues at the care home – operated by the Holmes Care Group – after carrying out an environmental check.

‘Build-up of grease’ in kitchens and ‘unclean’ bathrooms at Cellardyke care home

The report also said that “people were not always receiving their medication as intended by the prescriber” and the medication room was “not safe for the preparation of medications and treatments”.

Residents also made negative comments about the food, saying “there is not enough variety” and “it’s not presented nicely”.

The report said: “The main kitchen was not clean, this included worktops, units, the cooker and fridges.

“There was debris on the floor and a build-up of grease on equipment.

“Bathrooms were not always clean, some care equipment was stained and a shower tray required cleaning or the sealant replaced.

“Several bins were broken and could not be used safely.”

Additionally, the bedding was found to be “worn and damaged” and was replaced during the inspection.

The report also highlighted “weak” leadership at the home, which was operating under interim management at the time of the inspection.

Inspection identifies requirements for improvement at Willow House

The Care Inspectorate report has outlined several requirements Willow House must meet to improve the service.

These include reviewing the menu arrangements to provide residents with more meal choices and ensuring that all areas and equipment are free from contamination and cleaned effectively.

Additionally, the care home must employ effective leadership to ensure that the health, safety and wellbeing needs of residents are met and ensure that all medication protocols are accurate.

Report ‘a matter of concern’ for Willow House operator

A spokesperson for the Holmes Care Group said: “The health, wellbeing and safety of our residents are our top priorities, so the Care Inspectorate’s report is a matter of concern for us.

“We immediately implemented an improvement plan to address the matters raised and the service has made good progress on this plan since the inspection visit.

“We have worked closely with the Care Inspectorate throughout this process and are confident that the improvements made by the Willow House team will be recognised in their next inspection.”

The Courier has launched a tracker that makes it easier to compare and analyse the performance of care homes in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.