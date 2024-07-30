Fife care home criticised over unclean kitchens and bathrooms and ‘unsafe’ medication room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife care home criticised over unclean kitchens and bathrooms and ‘unsafe’ medication room

Inspectors visited Willow House in Cellardyke over three days.

By Andrew Robson
Willow House in Cellardyke.
Willow House in Cellardyke. Image: Google Street View

A Fife care home has been criticised for unclean kitchens and bathrooms, worn bedding and an “unsafe” medication room.

Willow House in Cellardyke has been ordered to make a series of improvements by the Care Inspectorate.

The East Neuk home was branded “weak” in three areas following a three-day visit at the end of June.

The details have only just been published.

Inspectors found several cleanliness issues at the care home – operated by the Holmes Care Group – after carrying out an environmental check.

‘Build-up of grease’ in kitchens and ‘unclean’ bathrooms at Cellardyke care home

The report also said that “people were not always receiving their medication as intended by the prescriber” and the medication room was “not safe for the preparation of medications and treatments”.

Residents also made negative comments about the food, saying “there is not enough variety” and “it’s not presented nicely”.

The report said: “The main kitchen was not clean, this included worktops, units, the cooker and fridges.

“There was debris on the floor and a build-up of grease on equipment.

The Care Inspectorate office at Compass House.
The Care Inspectorate office at Compass House. Image: Google Street View

“Bathrooms were not always clean, some care equipment was stained and a shower tray required cleaning or the sealant replaced.

“Several bins were broken and could not be used safely.”

Additionally, the bedding was found to be “worn and damaged” and was replaced during the inspection.

The report also highlighted “weak” leadership at the home, which was operating under interim management at the time of the inspection.

Inspection identifies requirements for improvement at Willow House

The Care Inspectorate report has outlined several requirements Willow House must meet to improve the service.

These include reviewing the menu arrangements to provide residents with more meal choices and ensuring that all areas and equipment are free from contamination and cleaned effectively.

Additionally, the care home must employ effective leadership to ensure that the health, safety and wellbeing needs of residents are met and ensure that all medication protocols are accurate.

Report ‘a matter of concern’ for Willow House operator

A spokesperson for the Holmes Care Group said: “The health, wellbeing and safety of our residents are our top priorities, so the Care Inspectorate’s report is a matter of concern for us.

“We immediately implemented an improvement plan to address the matters raised and the service has made good progress on this plan since the inspection visit.

“We have worked closely with the Care Inspectorate throughout this process and are confident that the improvements made by the Willow House team will be recognised in their next inspection.”

The Courier has launched a tracker that makes it easier to compare and analyse the performance of care homes in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

