Property 1800s villa on banks of Perthshire loch for sale at just over £500k The C-listed property next to Loch Earn "would benefit from modernisation". By Kieran Webster September 18 2024, 10:10am September 18 2024, 10:10am An 1800s villa on the banks of a loch in Perthshire has gone on the market. Wellandura, in St Fillans, is a three-bedroom C-listed property on the banks of Loch Earn. The Perthshire property, which was built in 1872, is up for sale for offers over £510,000. The entrance hall. Image: Savills The sitting room. Image: Savills The dining room. Image: Savills The kitchen. Image: Savills Bedroom one. Image: Savills The en-suite. Image: Savills Downstairs, the property has a sitting room, with bay windows offering views of the loch, a dining room and a kitchen with a two-oven Aga. There is also a study, a conservatory, a utility room and a W/C. All three bedrooms at the property are found upstairs. The main bedroom has access to an en-suite, with the other two served by a family bathroom. Bedroom two. Image: Savills The family bathroom. Image: Savills Views of the loch from the property. Image: Savills The front garden. Image: Savills An alternative view of the property. Image: Savills An aerial view of the 1800s home. Image: Savills Outside there is a large driveway, a garage, two storage rooms and a front garden with views of Loch Earn. Savills, which is marketing the property, says the villa "would benefit from modernisation". Elsewhere in Perthshire, an apartment within a castle near St Madoes is up for sale for nearly £180,000.
