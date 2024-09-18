1800s villa on banks of Perthshire loch for sale at just over £500k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
1800s villa on banks of Perthshire loch for sale at just over £500k

The C-listed property next to Loch Earn "would benefit from modernisation".

By Kieran Webster
The front of Wellandura.
The front of Wellandura. Image: Savills

An 1800s villa on the banks of a loch in Perthshire has gone on the market.

Wellandura, in St Fillans, is a three-bedroom C-listed property on the banks of Loch Earn.

The Perthshire property, which was built in 1872, is up for sale for offers over £510,000.

The entrance hall.
The entrance hall. Image: Savills
The sitting room.
The sitting room. Image: Savills
The dining room.
The dining room. Image: Savills
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Savills
Bedroom one.
Bedroom one. Image: Savills
Bedroom one's ensuite.
The en-suite. Image: Savills

Downstairs, the property has a sitting room, with bay windows offering views of the loch, a dining room and a kitchen with a two-oven Aga.

There is also a study, a conservatory, a utility room and a W/C.

All three bedrooms at the property are found upstairs.

The main bedroom has access to an en-suite, with the other two served by a family bathroom.

Bedroom two.
Bedroom two. Image: Savills
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Savills
Views of Loch Earn from the property.
Views of the loch from the property. Image: Savills
The front garden.
The front garden. Image: Savills
An alternative view of the property.
An alternative view of the property. Image: Savills
An aerial view of the 1800s home.
An aerial view of the 1800s home. Image: Savills

Outside there is a large driveway, a garage, two storage rooms and a front garden with views of Loch Earn.

Savills, which is marketing the property, says the villa “would benefit from modernisation”.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an apartment within a castle near St Madoes is up for sale for nearly £180,000.

