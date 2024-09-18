1800s villa on banks of Perthshire loch for sale at just over £500k

An 1800s villa on the banks of a loch in Perthshire has gone on the market.

Wellandura, in St Fillans, is a three-bedroom C-listed property on the banks of Loch Earn.

The Perthshire property, which was built in 1872, is up for sale for offers over £510,000.

Downstairs, the property has a sitting room, with bay windows offering views of the loch, a dining room and a kitchen with a two-oven Aga.

There is also a study, a conservatory, a utility room and a W/C.

All three bedrooms at the property are found upstairs.

The main bedroom has access to an en-suite, with the other two served by a family bathroom.

Outside there is a large driveway, a garage, two storage rooms and a front garden with views of Loch Earn.

Savills, which is marketing the property, says the villa “would benefit from modernisation”.

