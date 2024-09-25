Lorraine Kelly becomes newest Dunblane Centre patron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorraine Kelly becomes newest Dunblane Centre patron

The presenter said she was 'honoured' to be asked to take on the role.

By Kirsten Johnson
Lorraine Kelly has remained in contact with Dunblane residents since reporting on the 1996 tragedy. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Lorraine Kelly has remained in contact with Dunblane residents since reporting on the 1996 tragedy. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Television star Lorraine Kelly CBE has been named the newest patron of a community centre built following the Dunblane tragedy.

To mark its 20th anniversary, the Dunblane Centre announced that the much-loved TV presenter has accepted the invitation to take on the honorary role.

Lorraine formed strong bonds in the town when reporting on the tragedy at Dunblane Primary School on March 13, 1996, which saw 16 primary one pupils and their teacher Gwen Mayor shot dead.

Such was her connection with the bereaved families, the then GMTV journalist was invited to attend some of the funerals of the little ones who lost their lives.

Lorraine Kelly and Dr Mick North
Lorraine Kelly, pictured with Dr Mick North at the Dunblane Centre’s 10th anniversary

The Dunblane Centre, which first opened its doors in September 2004, was established using funds donated from around the world as a permanent and “living” tribute to those who died.

Lorraine honoured to part of the great work of the community hub

The TV presenter joins fellow patrons, Dr Mick North, whose daughter Sophie died in the tragedy, former UK defence secretary Lord Robertson, a Dunblane resident, and Lord Forsyth.

Lorraine, a former rector of the University of Dundee, said: “I’m so honoured to be asked to be a patron for the Dunblane Centre.

“It’s such a brilliant place for the whole community and it’s been so heartening to see something so positive come from unimaginable tragedy.

Dunblane Centre
The Dunblane Centre first opened its doors 20 years ago this month

“I’ve been so impressed by the work being done at the centre and am very proud to be able to be a small part of that success.”

Sue Lockwood, Chair of the Dunblane Centre, said: “Lorraine Kelly has been a stalwart supporter of the Dunblane Centre and what it represents over many years, and it is so wonderful that she is happy to formalise this link by becoming a Patron.”

Centre’s window artwork honours memory of victims and survivors

Each week, the Dunblane Centre welcomes around 1,000 local people of all ages to a range of groups, classes or just a cuppa at the cafe.

The centre’s large windows feature a series of 17 sandblasted images chosen by the bereaved families. Their shadows animate the interior of the building from afternoon through to evening when the sun shines.

In addition, there are 14 snowdrop images incorporated in the north facing glazing, looking towards the town’s cathedral. Each snowdrop is slightly different, with gold leaf applied to different petals or leaves, which refer to the 14 injured survivors of the tragedy.

The Snowdrop Petition, launched by a group of concerned local mothers, successfully campaigned to ban handguns.

Floral tributes outside Dunblane Primary School following the tragedy
Floral tributes outside Dunblane Primary School following the tragedy in 1996. Image: PA

Lorraine, an avid Dundee United supporter who previously lived in Broughty Ferry, returned to Dunblane in 2021 to mark the 25th anniversary of the tragedy, speaking to many local people who are still deeply affected by what happened.

She said at the time that reporting on the mass shooting was “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life”.

