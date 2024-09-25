Lorraine Kelly becomes newest Dunblane Centre patron

Television star Lorraine Kelly CBE has been named the newest patron of a community centre built following the Dunblane tragedy.

To mark its 20th anniversary, the Dunblane Centre announced that the much-loved TV presenter has accepted the invitation to take on the honorary role.

Lorraine formed strong bonds in the town when reporting on the tragedy at Dunblane Primary School on March 13, 1996, which saw 16 primary one pupils and their teacher Gwen Mayor shot dead.

Such was her connection with the bereaved families, the then GMTV journalist was invited to attend some of the funerals of the little ones who lost their lives.

The Dunblane Centre, which first opened its doors in September 2004, was established using funds donated from around the world as a permanent and “living” tribute to those who died.

Lorraine honoured to part of the great work of the community hub

The TV presenter joins fellow patrons, Dr Mick North, whose daughter Sophie died in the tragedy, former UK defence secretary Lord Robertson, a Dunblane resident, and Lord Forsyth.

Lorraine, a former rector of the University of Dundee, said: “I’m so honoured to be asked to be a patron for the Dunblane Centre.

“It’s such a brilliant place for the whole community and it’s been so heartening to see something so positive come from unimaginable tragedy.

“I’ve been so impressed by the work being done at the centre and am very proud to be able to be a small part of that success.”

Sue Lockwood, Chair of the Dunblane Centre, said: “Lorraine Kelly has been a stalwart supporter of the Dunblane Centre and what it represents over many years, and it is so wonderful that she is happy to formalise this link by becoming a Patron.”

Centre’s window artwork honours memory of victims and survivors

Each week, the Dunblane Centre welcomes around 1,000 local people of all ages to a range of groups, classes or just a cuppa at the cafe.

The centre’s large windows feature a series of 17 sandblasted images chosen by the bereaved families. Their shadows animate the interior of the building from afternoon through to evening when the sun shines.

In addition, there are 14 snowdrop images incorporated in the north facing glazing, looking towards the town’s cathedral. Each snowdrop is slightly different, with gold leaf applied to different petals or leaves, which refer to the 14 injured survivors of the tragedy.

The Snowdrop Petition, launched by a group of concerned local mothers, successfully campaigned to ban handguns.

Lorraine, an avid Dundee United supporter who previously lived in Broughty Ferry, returned to Dunblane in 2021 to mark the 25th anniversary of the tragedy, speaking to many local people who are still deeply affected by what happened.

She said at the time that reporting on the mass shooting was “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life”.