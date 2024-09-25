Mystery over piles of mouldy rolls dumped at Fife nature reserve

Council chiefs are investigating after piles of mouldy rolls were mysteriously dumped at a Fife nature reserve.

The local authority says it is finding “binfuls” of the rolls on a weekly basis at Gillingshill Nature Reserve, north-west of Anstruther.

In a tongue-in-cheek post on social media, Fife Council’s planning department said: “Can you help with the mystery of weekly binfuls of minging rolls at Gillingshill Nature Reserve?”

It was accompanied by a photo showing several mouldy rolls inside the bin.

The source of the rolls remains a mystery, but council bosses say they are “monitoring the situation”.

Sandy Anderson, waste operations service manager at Fife Council, said: “We’ve had reports that this waste bin is often full of mouldy rolls after weekends.

“This is an area of natural beauty, and we ask that everyone who visits the nature reserve does so responsibly.

“The bin is there for people visiting the area recreationally and excessive food waste like this should be recycled properly.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation and try to identify the source.”