Fife farmer’s fury as lamb left with horrific injuries after dog attack has to be put down

A Fife farmer had to destroy a lamb on the spot after it was badly mauled by two loose dogs.

Richard Lennox said three other sheep were badly hurt in the attack at Milldeans Farm, near Leslie, on Tuesday.

He has shared gruesome pictures of the aftermath to show the devastation that can be caused by dogs left to run loose among sheep.

Leslie farmer says lamb was ‘trying to run with its belly skin flapping’

Richard said: “It was horrific. When I got to the field the lamb was still trying to run around with its belly skin flapping behind it.

“It would lie down every few feet then try to stand up and run away again.

“It quickly gave up however and I had to shoot it on the spot – it must have been in horrific pain.”

Richard said he received a call at around 5.30pm on Tuesday from a witness who saw a man with two loose dogs in the field.

He said: “It took me about 20 minutes to get there and by that time he and the dogs had gone.

“I saw the lamb and then the injuries to the three other sheep.

“They will survive but I may have to end up giving them antibiotics while their wounds heal.”

He added “I don’t know when farmers will get the message across to people about keeping their dogs on leads around sheep.

“I don’t understand how they can allow this to happen – surely when people see the harm done they will get the message.”

‘Something needs to give’, after Fife dog attack

Richard’s partner Chevonne Mercer said: “When will people learn – something needs to give to change this.

“The amount of livestock lost due to irresponsible dog owners is ridiculous yet what actually gets done about it is nothing.

“It just makes me sick to my stomach.”

The couple said a witness living beside the field saw the entire incident and took video of the man and the dogs, which has been passed to the police.

Police investigating

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are investigating a report of a dog attacking sheep at a farm in the Prinlaws Road area of Leslie, Glenrothes, around 5.50pm on Tuesday.

“One of the sheep had to be euthanised and three others required treatment from a vet.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”