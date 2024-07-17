Dunblane sheep farmer calls on walkers to keep dogs on leads after lamb killed in attack

A Dunblane sheep farmer has called for walkers to keep dogs on leads after a lamb was killed in an attack.

Husband and wife Duncan and Heather McNicol care for around 300 sheep and lambs in their field at Barbush in Dunblane.

Duncan, 62, had discovered the lamb with injured back legs after the attack on Friday.

He treated it with antibiotics but despite efforts it later died.

Dunblane sheep farmer: ‘Trying to get people to put their dogs on leads is a nightmare’

Duncan told The Courier: “It is not the first time. Last year I had two or three sheep taken out of the river at Bridge of Allan.

“They had been chased into the river by a dog. They wouldn’t have gone in themselves.

“Trying to get people to put their dogs on leads is a nightmare.

“I found the lamb when I was going on my rounds on Friday.

“A dog had been at it, they tend to go for their back legs when chasing after them.

“I treated it with antibiotics but it later succumbed to its injuries.”

Duncan says that while antibiotics cost only a few pounds, a vet visit, if needed, would have cost a lot more.

The lamb itself could have also been sold for around £150 later in the year.

Duncan added: “It is the first time I am aware of it happening this year.

“But from time to time people will tell us they have seen dogs off their leads in the field and chasing sheep.

“There are a couple of rights of way in the field but there are signs up explaining there are sheep there and to keep dogs on leads.

“The sign in the field the lamb was found in was actually ripped down recently.”

However, Duncan stressed it is not all dog walkers who cause problems.

He said: “Most dog walkers are horrified that people will go in the field and let their dogs run about.

“There is nothing we can really do about it as they do have a right of way.

“People leave the gates open too.

“When you see something like that happen your first thought is, ‘the poor sheep’.

“The monetary factor is secondary, but that is how we make our living.

“It is just getting through to people – I have been telling people for 45 years to put their dogs on leads in that field.

“Dunblane is expanding so there are more people coming through, but the majority are actually good for us as they will let us know if anything is going on in the fields or if there is a sheep in distress.

“We are not against people walking through the fields, as long as they are respectful.”

Police probe after lamb killed in dog attack at Dunblane farm

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Around 11.45am on Tuesday, 16 July, 2024, we received a report of sheep worrying and the death of a sheep at Barbush, Dunblane.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”