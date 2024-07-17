Dunblane sheep farmer calls on walkers to keep dogs on leads after lamb killed in attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunblane sheep farmer calls on walkers to keep dogs on leads after lamb killed in attack

Police are investigating the incident.

By Ellidh Aitken
Duncan and Heather McNicol and the lamb killed in the attack in Dunblane.
Duncan and Heather McNicol and the lamb killed in the attack. Image: Heather McNicol

A Dunblane sheep farmer has called for walkers to keep dogs on leads after a lamb was killed in an attack.

Husband and wife Duncan and Heather McNicol care for around 300 sheep and lambs in their field at Barbush in Dunblane.

Duncan, 62, had discovered the lamb with injured back legs after the attack on Friday.

He treated it with antibiotics but despite efforts it later died.

Dunblane sheep farmer: ‘Trying to get people to put their dogs on leads is a nightmare’

Duncan told The Courier: “It is not the first time. Last year I had two or three sheep taken out of the river at Bridge of Allan.

“They had been chased into the river by a dog. They wouldn’t have gone in themselves.

“Trying to get people to put their dogs on leads is a nightmare.

“I found the lamb when I was going on my rounds on Friday.

“A dog had been at it, they tend to go for their back legs when chasing after them.

“I treated it with antibiotics but it later succumbed to its injuries.”

The lamb that died after the attack. Image: Heather McNicol

Duncan says that while antibiotics cost only a few pounds, a vet visit, if needed, would have cost a lot more.

The lamb itself could have also been sold for around £150 later in the year.

Duncan added: “It is the first time I am aware of it happening this year.

“But from time to time people will tell us they have seen dogs off their leads in the field and chasing sheep.

“There are a couple of rights of way in the field but there are signs up explaining there are sheep there and to keep dogs on leads.

“The sign in the field the lamb was found in was actually ripped down recently.”

Duncan and Heather McNicol. Image: Heather McNicol

However, Duncan stressed it is not all dog walkers who cause problems.

He said: “Most dog walkers are horrified that people will go in the field and let their dogs run about.

“There is nothing we can really do about it as they do have a right of way.

“People leave the gates open too.

“When you see something like that happen your first thought is, ‘the poor sheep’.

“The monetary factor is secondary, but that is how we make our living.

“It is just getting through to people – I have been telling people for 45 years to put their dogs on leads in that field.

“Dunblane is expanding so there are more people coming through, but the majority are actually good for us as they will let us know if anything is going on in the fields or if there is a sheep in distress.

“We are not against people walking through the fields, as long as they are respectful.”

Police probe after lamb killed in dog attack at Dunblane farm

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Around 11.45am on Tuesday, 16 July, 2024, we received a report of sheep worrying and the death of a sheep at Barbush, Dunblane.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”

