New Facebook group with 11k+ members aims to expose Dundee relationship cheats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

New Facebook group with 11k+ members aims to expose Dundee relationship cheats

The group is for those with "doubts or concerns about their partners’ fidelity".

By Kieran Webster
The group 'Are we dating the same girl/guy Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee' has more than 11,000 members.
The group has more than 11,000 members.

Have you ever wondered if your new dream Tinder match is not as faithful as they say they are?

Now, a Facebook group that covers Dundee could help you find out.

The group “Are we dating the same girl/guy Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee” currently has more than 11,000 members.

Facebook group set up to expose relationship cheats in Dundee

Its description says: “This group is set up so that each person, male or female, can post and have their say.

“Feel free to post anonymously but everyone must get their say.

“Over on other groups, people are being posted on and can’t defend themselves – a lot of hate and manipulation goes on with people posting innocent individuals.”

The first group of its kind was set up in New York in 2022, and has since spread to other cities and regions.

A screenshot of the Facebook group.
The group covers Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow. Image: Facebook

However, that group was set up exclusively for women to check up on the men they were dating.

A similar group, exclusive to women, has been set up further north titled “Are we dating the same guy Aberdeen/shire”.

The group says it is “for women dating someone or are in an exclusive relationship that have doubts or concerns about their partners’ fidelity”.

A member of the group admin told the Press & Journal it can be beneficial to those on the dating scene.

Tinder
Tinder is a popular dating app. Image: Shutterstock/BigTunaOnline

She said: “I’m single myself, so I know how horrendous it can be, it’s like going into a pool of sharks.

“There are obviously a lot of women who will put up posts that aren’t exactly true and will try to do it to cause problems and affect people, and there is a very fine line that we try not to cross.

“I’ve spoken to many men on private messages and I have helped them.

“I am willing to listen, but I also have to stay very neutral.”

The admin also revealed that “quite a few” members were caught in the group.

Have you ever been featured on the group? Get in touch to have your say at livenews@thecourier.co.uk.

More from Dundee

Camperdown House and golf course.
EXCLUSIVE: American interest in re-opening Camperdown Golf Course and mansion house
Courier News - Dundee - CR0024413 - Gemma Bibby story; Covid restrictions daily life feature - around town, cafes, shops, masks etc. Picture shows; street cleaning continues, Crichton Street, Dundee, 12th October 2020. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Dundee council secures £27k grant in bid to tackle city's chewing gum problem
Club Tropicana. (Library image).
Dundee nightclub to get 'groovy makeover' as reopening date revealed
Jillian McIntosh and Jillian Bryceland outside the Keiller Centre unit.
Dundee hairdressers set to move after more than 40 years in the Keiller Centre
Customers queue for the opening of M&S Dundee.
Shoppers react to new M&S Dundee store that was 'mobbed' on its first day
Caird Park Golf Course.
Bikers cause £10,000 of damage to Dundee's Caird Park Golf Course
4
Ryan Scott, also known as Coral Scott.
High-risk Dundee sex offender downloaded TikTok to search for child victim
Deliberate car fire at Dundee's Clatto Country Park.
Safety fears at children's play park after car and caravan torched near Dundee beauty…
Emergency services at Riverside Drive, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Two women in hospital after three-car crash on busy Dundee road
Political opponents Daniel Coleman and John Alexander, and Camperdown Park,
Dundee council leader says 'more must be done' over Camperdown Park 'neglect'
39

Conversation