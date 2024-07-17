New Facebook group with 11k+ members aims to expose Dundee relationship cheats

Have you ever wondered if your new dream Tinder match is not as faithful as they say they are?

Now, a Facebook group that covers Dundee could help you find out.

The group “Are we dating the same girl/guy Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee” currently has more than 11,000 members.

Facebook group set up to expose relationship cheats in Dundee

Its description says: “This group is set up so that each person, male or female, can post and have their say.

“Feel free to post anonymously but everyone must get their say.

“Over on other groups, people are being posted on and can’t defend themselves – a lot of hate and manipulation goes on with people posting innocent individuals.”

The first group of its kind was set up in New York in 2022, and has since spread to other cities and regions.

However, that group was set up exclusively for women to check up on the men they were dating.

A similar group, exclusive to women, has been set up further north titled “Are we dating the same guy Aberdeen/shire”.

The group says it is “for women dating someone or are in an exclusive relationship that have doubts or concerns about their partners’ fidelity”.

A member of the group admin told the Press & Journal it can be beneficial to those on the dating scene.

She said: “I’m single myself, so I know how horrendous it can be, it’s like going into a pool of sharks.

“There are obviously a lot of women who will put up posts that aren’t exactly true and will try to do it to cause problems and affect people, and there is a very fine line that we try not to cross.

“I’ve spoken to many men on private messages and I have helped them.

“I am willing to listen, but I also have to stay very neutral.”

The admin also revealed that “quite a few” members were caught in the group.

Have you ever been featured on the group? Get in touch to have your say at livenews@thecourier.co.uk.