Home News Fife

Five people injured after crash closes Fife road

Multiple emergency vehicles have been called to the A914 near Kettlebridge.

By Laura Devlin
Breaking news

Five people have been injured after a crash closed a Fife road.

Multiple emergency services including several ambulances have been called to the A914 near Kettlebridge.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 7am.

It is understood some casualties have been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Their condition has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A914 near Kettlebridge at 6.58am.

“We sent two appliances, one from Cupar and another from Glenrothes, to assist police and ambulance.

“There are five causalities.

“We left the scene at 7.50am.”

Some Stagecoach bus services have been impacted by the incident, with the X54/54A/59/59A unable to serve the Muirhead to Cupar railway station route.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

