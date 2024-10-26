Ryan Strain: Hamstring tear like ‘being booted’, mental strength and ‘no d***heads’ Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Strain: Hamstring tear like ‘being booted’, mental strength and ‘no d***heads’ Dundee United

The Australia international will be back in the Terrors squad against Aberdeen tonight.

Back in the fold: Dundee United summer signing Ryan Strain.
Back in the fold: Dundee United summer signing Ryan Strain. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Ryan Strain joined Dundee United four months ago. However, his message is clear: “Everything starts for me this weekend.”

The Australia international endured an agonising beginning to his United career when he slumped to the Tannadice turf in a Premier Sports Cup tie against Stenhousemuir in July.

It was just his second appearance for the Terrors.

Strain felt a shuddering pain as he attempted a back-heel; one so potent that he assumed a Stenny player had taken a swipe at the back of his leg.

If only.

Instead, it was a 15-centimetre tear to his hamstring. He left the field on a stretcher to warm applause from anxious Arabs. They have not seen the marquee summer signing kick a ball since, with surgery required to repair the damage.

But Strain has been in training for a couple of weeks and will take his place on the bench against Aberdeen. It will be a cathartic evening, regardless of result.

Strain: It was horrible

“I did a back-heel in the cup game and turned around because I thought someone booted me in the back of the leg,” said Strain. “But it had torn. It was a horrible one – a 15-centimetre tear in the tendon.

A distraught Ryan Strain on the Tannadice turf.
A distraught Ryan Strain on the Tannadice turf. Image: SNS

“I’ve done a million back-heels in my career. This time, maybe it was ready to go.

“But I feel like it’s stronger now. I’ve done a lot of work on it, so I just can’t wait to be back.

“You’ve just got to be mentally strong, and always think about coming back; trying to get stronger so it doesn’t happen again.”

He added: “When you join a new club you want to get off to a flying start, but for me it’s been different. Everything starts for me this weekend.”

A tough year

Strain’s set-back was especially maddening for the player as he sought to rebuild from an injury hit 2023/24 campaign.

He was forced to undergo surgery after sustaining a groin injury last December and missed four months of action, ruling him out of the 2024 Asian Cup with Australia.

Ryan Strain on his Dundee United debut against Falkirk
Ryan Strain on his United debut against Falkirk. Image: SNS

“I had the groin injury last season – but before that, I was injury free,” continued Strain. “So, it’s all come in a tough year, really.

“Hopefully, that’s the end of it!

“This rehab has actually been easier than the last one. I thought it was going to be harder because I was coming back from another injury. But it wasn’t as bad. When I did my groin, you can’t do anything for six weeks.

“But with this one, I was in the gym after three weeks.

“And with my groin, I could feel it when I was coming back. But this time, I can’t feel anything. That’s really positive.”

And the flying wing-back’s absence from the side has evidently done nothing to stop him from gelling with his new teammates, with Strain smiling: “All the lads are brilliant here. There are no d***heads, basically!

“It’s been easy to settle in.”

Strain: I’m feeling sharp

Ryan Strain is all smiles ahead of his Dundee United bow.
Ryan Strain, pictured, in fine mood ahead of his return. Image: SNS

Assessing his chance of featuring against the high-flying Dons, Strain added: “I feel ready. I haven’t played a game in three months, but I feel sharp in training.

“Everyone knows training is completely different to a game. So, it might take a few matches to get the legs back used to playing.

I don’t think I’ll be playing 90 minutes this weekend but hopefully I’ll come off the bench a few times and then try to get myself back in the starting 11.”

