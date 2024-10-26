Ryan Strain: Hamstring tear like ‘being booted’, mental strength and ‘no d***heads’ Dundee United

Ryan Strain joined Dundee United four months ago. However, his message is clear: “Everything starts for me this weekend.”

The Australia international endured an agonising beginning to his United career when he slumped to the Tannadice turf in a Premier Sports Cup tie against Stenhousemuir in July.

It was just his second appearance for the Terrors.

Strain felt a shuddering pain as he attempted a back-heel; one so potent that he assumed a Stenny player had taken a swipe at the back of his leg.

If only.

Instead, it was a 15-centimetre tear to his hamstring. He left the field on a stretcher to warm applause from anxious Arabs. They have not seen the marquee summer signing kick a ball since, with surgery required to repair the damage.

But Strain has been in training for a couple of weeks and will take his place on the bench against Aberdeen. It will be a cathartic evening, regardless of result.

Strain: It was horrible

“I did a back-heel in the cup game and turned around because I thought someone booted me in the back of the leg,” said Strain. “But it had torn. It was a horrible one – a 15-centimetre tear in the tendon.

“I’ve done a million back-heels in my career. This time, maybe it was ready to go.

“But I feel like it’s stronger now. I’ve done a lot of work on it, so I just can’t wait to be back.

“You’ve just got to be mentally strong, and always think about coming back; trying to get stronger so it doesn’t happen again.”

He added: “When you join a new club you want to get off to a flying start, but for me it’s been different. Everything starts for me this weekend.”

A tough year

Strain’s set-back was especially maddening for the player as he sought to rebuild from an injury hit 2023/24 campaign.

He was forced to undergo surgery after sustaining a groin injury last December and missed four months of action, ruling him out of the 2024 Asian Cup with Australia.

“I had the groin injury last season – but before that, I was injury free,” continued Strain. “So, it’s all come in a tough year, really.

“Hopefully, that’s the end of it!

“This rehab has actually been easier than the last one. I thought it was going to be harder because I was coming back from another injury. But it wasn’t as bad. When I did my groin, you can’t do anything for six weeks.

“But with this one, I was in the gym after three weeks.

“And with my groin, I could feel it when I was coming back. But this time, I can’t feel anything. That’s really positive.”

And the flying wing-back’s absence from the side has evidently done nothing to stop him from gelling with his new teammates, with Strain smiling: “All the lads are brilliant here. There are no d***heads, basically!

“It’s been easy to settle in.”

Strain: I’m feeling sharp

Assessing his chance of featuring against the high-flying Dons, Strain added: “I feel ready. I haven’t played a game in three months, but I feel sharp in training.

“Everyone knows training is completely different to a game. So, it might take a few matches to get the legs back used to playing.

“I don’t think I’ll be playing 90 minutes this weekend but hopefully I’ll come off the bench a few times and then try to get myself back in the starting 11.”