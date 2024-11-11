LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin’s seamless summer signings have Dundee United flying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin’s seamless summer signings have Dundee United flying

The Tangerines manager deserves huge credit for ensuring his side look comfortable in the Premiership.

It has been a good week for Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United are flying high in the Premiership.

Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Ross County kept the tangerine momentum going.

It was an excellent win and showed just how comfortable United have become in the Premiership.

It feels difficult to even think that the Tangerines were slogging it in the Championship just a few months ago.

It’s only eight months since they were beaten 3-1 at Dunfermline and followed that up with a 1-1 draw at home to Inverness.

It’s been a seamless transition for United and full credit goes to manager Jim Goodwin, fully deserving of his new contract.

Jim Goodwin led Dundee United to the Championship title in his first full season – now he has them looking like a seasoned Premiership outfit. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

The summer brought big changes to the squad but it’s very difficult to pick out a dud signing at Tannadice.

The reason it’s been a seamless transition is that new signings have slotted in and added quality and influence.

At the start of the season fans would have been forgiven for thinking this would be a struggle of a season.

Consolidate in the top flight and try to kick on afterwards.

Instead they are one quarter into the season and sitting comfortably in the top six.

They have had poor results along the way but they now look more like blips.

Instead the momentum is with Goodwin and his side.

They’ve shown real character at times as well – coming back to earn a draw at Hibs, defeating them at home and scoring late to earn a draw at Kilmarnock.

Goodwin has made Dundee United into an effective team.

That may sound like being damned with faint praise.

However, there is a simplicity to their approach that I think has proved their secret weapon.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s approach to management has many disciples. Image: Shutterstock

People across the world do like to complicate football, seeing what a Man City do and trying to emulate it.

This United side, though, concentrate on defending well and then putting the other team under pressure in attack.

Sometimes it’s as simple as putting the ball in behind the opposition defence, see Sam Dalby’s goal on Saturday for that.

Then there’s the first goal from Luca Stephenson – putting an early cross into the box, into a dangerous area and causing the defence a real problem with it.

Stephenson’s goal was a great example of putting into practice the drills you do in training – players work on those situations all the time but it’s about putting that into practice when it really matters.

Luca Stephenson celebrates after his goal against Ross County. Image: SNS

Do it well and it’s really difficult for defenders to stop you.

The same goes for the third goal, an early cross and Ross County can’t deal with it.

It’s a great moment for young Owen Stirton.

United have been fortunate over the years to see young players come into the team and really impress straight away.

That’s down to the excellent coaching in the academy and the work done getting these young guys properly ready for first team football.

It’s a great example to show to all the kids at the club.

United are flying on and off the park right now.

