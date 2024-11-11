Air ambulance called as police descend on Montrose flat

An air ambulance has been called to Montrose and police officers have descended on a block of flats in the town.

Responders in white suits were spotted entering flats on The Mall, close to the cinema, on Monday afternoon.

A Scottish Charity Air Ambulance – understood to be from Aberdeen – landed near the tennis courts off Warrack Terrace.

The nature of the incident is unknown at this time.

Two ambulances were also at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 3.24pm to attend an incident in Montrose.

“We dispatched two ambulances, our trauma and special operations teams to the scene, along with an air ambulance.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

