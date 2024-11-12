Woman, 27, dies after major emergency response in Montrose

A woman has died after a major emergency response in Montrose.

Police and paramedics were called to a block of flats on The Mall just before 3pm on Monday.

Locals reported seeing responders in white suits entering the flats beside the cinema and an air ambulance landed nearby.

Officers are not treating the death as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.40pm on Monday we were called to a house on The Mall, Montrose, following concern for a 27-year-old woman.

Woman pronounced dead at Montrose flat

“Police and ambulance attended, however, she was later pronounced dead.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 3.24pm to attend an incident in Montrose.

“We dispatched two ambulances, our trauma and special operations teams to the scene, along with an air ambulance.”