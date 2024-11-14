Mass resignations at Kinross High School Parent Council for 2nd time in 18 months

Mass resignations have effectively shut down the Kinross High School Parent Council for the second time in 18 months.

KHSPC’s three office bearers announced their departures at the most recent annual general meeting.

Chair Euan Pirie, secretary Susan Pirie and treasurer George Reid all stated the September meeting would be their last in the roles.

None of the ordinary members present offered to take their place, which means the group will be inactive until replacements come forward.

It is the second time in 18 months that all key personnel have left KHSPC en masse.

In March 2023 its four elected members issued a damning letter to mark their resignations.

Communication frustration for Kinross High School Parent Council

The Courier understands that on this occasion the parent council had felt hamstrung in its attempts to create a direct communication channel with parents.

Members also said they had not been involved in improvement planning – one of the group’s statutory roles.

An unnamed source said: “The office bearers were incredibly professional and have worked incredibly hard.

“They were active through the year but had had enough and gave up.”

Friction between the parent council and the school’s head teacher Sarah Brown was highlighted in minutes of a meeting earlier this year.

On April 16, concern was expressed at a report released by Ms Brown the previous month “for several reasons”.

One was that it “was not requested” as part of the group’s agenda.

The parent council felt it was “inappropriate” for Ms Brown to play a role in setting agendas.

The minutes added: “The head teacher is free to suggest items for consideration by the office bearers.

“But it is ultimately the office bearers who set the agendas as they have the primary responsibility to parent stakeholders and for the conduct of parent council business.”

“Strong feelings” were also expressed, with claims that “previous parent councils had got out of kilter, became overly dominated by school matters and this put parents off from attending/contributing.”

Replacements unlikely until new year

In his annual chair’s report published on June 4, Euan Pirie told of his frustration at having to call off events.

He wrote: “We had difficulties in being able to get communication to parents quickly and it is an ongoing issue in taking forward initiatives, particularly as the school year is so short.

“Any future parent council should consider how best it can directly contact the parent forum as a way of making the most of potential opportunities.

“The result was that we had to postpone the fundraising and careers events that we tried to plan for February and the beginning of March, which was a real disappointment.”

It is understood that some parents are interested in replacing the three co-opted members who resigned.

However, an emergency general meeting to ratify their appointments is unlikely to take place until the new year.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Together with Kinross High School’s senior management team, we will abide by the formal constitution of the parent council and the full range of national guidance available.

“And provide whatever support we can to the remaining parent council members towards the process of electing new representatives to continue the body’s crucial work.”

The Courier has contacted Mr and Mrs Pirie and George Reid for comment.