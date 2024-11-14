Mass resignations at Kinross High School Parent Council for 2nd time in 18 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mass resignations at Kinross High School Parent Council for 2nd time in 18 months

It comes amid friction between the parent council and school head teacher.

By Stephen Eighteen
Kinross High School. Image: Kenny Smith.
Mass resignations have effectively shut down the Kinross High School Parent Council for the second time in 18 months.

KHSPC’s three office bearers announced their departures at the most recent annual general meeting.

Chair Euan Pirie, secretary Susan Pirie and treasurer George Reid all stated the September meeting would be their last in the roles.

None of the ordinary members present offered to take their place, which means the group will be inactive until replacements come forward.

It is the second time in 18 months that all key personnel have left KHSPC en masse.

In March 2023 its four elected members issued a damning letter to mark their resignations.

Communication frustration for Kinross High School Parent Council

The Courier understands that on this occasion the parent council had felt hamstrung in its attempts to create a direct communication channel with parents.

Members also said they had not been involved in improvement planning – one of the group’s statutory roles.

An unnamed source said: “The office bearers were incredibly professional and have worked incredibly hard.

“They were active through the year but had had enough and gave up.”

Head teacher Sarah Brown.

Friction between the parent council and the school’s head teacher Sarah Brown was highlighted in minutes of a meeting earlier this year.

On April 16, concern was expressed at a report released by Ms Brown the previous month “for several reasons”.

One was that it “was not requested” as part of the group’s agenda.

The parent council felt it was “inappropriate” for Ms Brown to play a role in setting agendas.

The minutes added: “The head teacher is free to suggest items for consideration by the office bearers.

“But it is ultimately the office bearers who set the agendas as they have the primary responsibility to parent stakeholders and for the conduct of parent council business.”

“Strong feelings” were also expressed, with claims that “previous parent councils had got out of kilter, became overly dominated by school matters and this put parents off from attending/contributing.”

Replacements unlikely until new year

In his annual chair’s report published on June 4, Euan Pirie told of his frustration at having to call off events.

He wrote: “We had difficulties in being able to get communication to parents quickly and it is an ongoing issue in taking forward initiatives, particularly as the school year is so short.

“Any future parent council should consider how best it can directly contact the parent forum as a way of making the most of potential opportunities.

“The result was that we had to postpone the fundraising and careers events that we tried to plan for February and the beginning of March, which was a real disappointment.”

It is understood that some parents are interested in replacing the three co-opted members who resigned.

However, an emergency general meeting to ratify their appointments is unlikely to take place until the new year.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Together with Kinross High School’s senior management team, we will abide by the formal constitution of the parent council and the full range of national guidance available.

“And provide whatever support we can to the remaining parent council members towards the process of electing new representatives to continue the body’s crucial work.”

The Courier has contacted Mr and Mrs Pirie and George Reid for comment.

