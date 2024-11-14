Shaun Byrne thankful for Neill Collins’ off-field support as Raith Rovers midfielder opens up on manager’s on-field demands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Shaun Byrne thankful for Neill Collins’ off-field support as Raith Rovers midfielder opens up on manager’s on-field demands

The ex-Dundee player's partner, Katy, gave birth to baby Ozley last month.

Raith Rovers FC midfielder Shaun Byrne.
Raith Rovers midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS.
By Iain Collin

Shaun Byrne has revealed his gratitude for the support he has received from manager Neill Collins since becoming a dad again.

The Raith Rovers midfielder and wife Katy welcomed baby Ozley into the world last month, a brother for 21-month-old Colby.

With two children under the age of two, as well as being foster carers to teenager Lisa-Marie, Byrne and his partner have their hands full at home.

That is why the former Dundee and Livingston player appreciates the offer of help at work.

“The gaffer spoke to me after Ozley was born,” Byrne told Courier Sport.

“When you have a kid, you have to deal with a lot of stuff that you haven’t had to deal with in the last while.

“He said, ‘I know you’ve had a lot going on and you might not want to think that because you want to keep playing football’.

“But you’ve had your baby and probably getting up during the night takes it out of you as well.

“He’s been quality since I’ve had the baby. He told me to take as much time off as I needed, although I only really missed one day because I just wanted to come back in.

Byrne: ‘That support is there’

“But he’s really big on family stuff. If you want to go and speak to him about anything, he’s been really good.

“That support is there, with anything really.

We foster as well, and he’s said, ‘if you ever need a wee bit of leeway here and there, it’s always there for you’. That’s been good.

“I’ve had quite a good relationship with him so far.”

Byrne was left out of the line-up for the recent Friday night encounter with Ayr United. It was the only time he has not started since Collins’ appointment in September.

Shaun Byrne with his first son, Colby, after Raith Rovers' play-off win over Partick Thistle last season.
Shaun Byrne with his first son, Colby, after Raith Rovers’ play-off win over Partick Thistle last season. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

However, it was more about managing three games in a week than a reflection on the way the 31-year-old has been performing.

With Morton next up at home on Saturday after last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle, Byrne insists he is relishing life under the new regime.

“The gaffer has been a bit different to what we’ve been used to with the old manager,” said Byrne, who made last season’s loan a permanent move in the summer. “He’ll probably work in different ways.

“But I’ve loved it ever since he’s come in. He’s really intense, he’s on you constantly, but I think he just wants the best for everyone.

‘The most intense gaffer I’ve had’

“He’s probably the most intense gaffer I’ve had, just with the demands he puts on the players.

“You can see the way we’re working. I’d say we’re pressing a lot better, we’re winning the ball higher up the park, we’re creating more chances.

“I feel like we are playing really well – we’ve just not had the rewards in the games.

“But I’m a firm believer that you keep going, keep working hard and things will turn around.”

More from Football

The togetherness of Dundee United players during a recent game at Hibs
Lifting the lid on the Dundee United ‘committee’ as one Tangerines star racks up…
Benji Kimpioka gets off the team bus before a game.
Simo Valakari reveals Benji Kimpioka contract latest and describes 'clear understanding' of St Johnstone…
Scott Brown signs his new deal, flanked by Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins.
Scott Brown hailed as 'immense' as Raith Rovers captain pens contract extension
Ziyad Larkeche and Simon Murray celebrate the winner. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee without Ziyad Larkeche: How key is flying full-back and who are 4 contenders…
Scott Brown watching his Ayr United team lose to East Kilbride.
St Johnstone fans revel in Ayr United crisis after Scott Brown link to Perth…
Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Dundee dealt major double blow as Ziyad Larkeche and Scott Fraser injury extents revealed
Rory MacLeod is back in Scotland with the national Under-19 squad. Image: SNS
Dundee United teen Rory MacLeod opens up on timescale for making Southampton switch permanent
Dundee hatched a plan to play Celtic in the USA back in 2015. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Dundee could revive glamour Celtic match in America idea
2
Kevin Holt relished the physical challenge of going up against Jordan White
EXCLUSIVE: How Kevin Holt responded to Rangers hook as Dundee United defender makes EPL…
Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins.
Neill Collins explains Raith Rovers formation switches and what will remain the same

Conversation