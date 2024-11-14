Pair jailed for ‘vicious’ assault on workers at Perth chip shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Pair jailed for ‘vicious’ assault on workers at Perth chip shop

Ewan Grant and Tyler Cheape left one victim lying unconscious in a doorway. Another had his head slammed against a pizza oven.

By Jamie Buchan
Tyler Cheape and Ewan Grant
Tyler Cheape and Ewan Grant admitted assaulting staff at Watson's takeaway, Perth.

Two men have been jailed for a “vicious and sustained” assault at a Perth chip shop, which left one member of staff slumped unconscious in a doorway.

A second employee had his head slammed against a pizza oven during the booze-fuelled rammy at Watson’s takeaway, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Ewan Grant and Tyler Cheape admitted the joint attack at the North Methven Street eatery on September 8 this year.

The pair were jailed for a combined total of 14 months.

Cheape, 23, was told by Sheriff William Wood: “If you are going to commit big boy crimes, it’s time you got a big boy punishment.”

Rape threat

Events spiralled out of control after Cheape threatened to rape a passing woman as she walked with her partner on Foundry Lane.

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton told the court: “Mr Cheape asked the male if he knew him, to which the witness replied that he did not.

“Both witnesses continued walking in the direction of their home and Mr Cheape became angry.”

Tyler Cheape. Image: Facebook

He shouted to the man: “I am going to kill you” and to the woman: “I am going to rape you.”

Mr Hamilton said: “Both witnesses were left in a state of fear and alarm by this incident.”

Head struck pipe

Just after 9pm, employees Duminda Ekanayake and Nuwan Weerasakara were at Watson’s when they heard shouting from outside.

They left the shop to speak to customers waiting there.

Cheape and Grant shouted at them: “What are you looking at?”

When the workers explained they were only there to tell customers their takeaways were ready, Grant pushed Mr Ekanayake.

Ewan Grant. Image: Facebook.

He then punched him to the face, causing his head to strike a pipe attached to an outside wall.

Cheape also punched Mr Ekanayake in the head, the fiscal depute said.

“Mr Weerasakara assisted Mr Ekanayake back inside to try and get away but both accused followed them in.”

When Mr Weerasakara tried to call 999, Cheape pleaded: “Don’t call the police, you’ll get us in trouble.”

Mr Weerasakara terminated the call, before it connected.

‘Sorry for hitting your son’

Mr Hamilton said: “Both accused then went behind the counter and began assaulting Mr Weeraskara, with Mr Cheape repeatedly punching him to the head.

“Mr Grant grabbed Mr Weeraskara’s head and pushed it against the pizza oven.

“At this time, Mr Ekanayake was lying on the floor in the doorway and appeared unconscious.”

Watson’s takeaway, North Methven Street, Perth. Image: DCT Media

A third staff member who ran through from the kitchen area intervened.

Cheape told him: “Sorry for hitting your son.”

Both accused ran off towards Mill Street after police were called.

Police assault

Mr Hamilton said Mr Ekanayake was left with “significant swelling ” to his left eye socket, as well as to his nose, jaw and mouth.

“He was unconscious for an unknown amount of time as a result of the assault.”

Mr Weerasakara suffered a bump to the left side of his forehead.

Police arrived at the takeaway and saw blood droplets on the floor, alongside a broken perspex screen and wooden chair.

Grant and Cheape were traced by officers at 11.20pm on a footpath near Mill Street.

When under caution, Grant asked: “How bad were their injuries?”

While at the charge bar in Dundee, Cheape kicked PC Leighton Davidson to the leg.

“Due to the accused’s erratic and violent behaviour, he was placed on the ground and restrained,” said Mr Hamilton.

‘Thoroughly ashamed’

Grant, 34, of Drummond Court, Perth, pled guilty to two charges of assault and was jailed for 46 weeks.

Cheape, of Potterhill Gardens, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour on Foundry Lane, and assaulting the two retail workers and PC Davidson.

Sheriff William Wood said: “This was a vicious and sustained assault against people who were shop workers, who were unlikely to have instigated any kind of incident.

“And even if they had, the fact you chased them inside and committed further assaults against them is to be deplored.”

Jailing Cheape for 18 weeks, he said: “If you are going to commit big boy crimes, it’s time for a big boy punishment.

“Only a custodial sentence is appropriate.

“However, you are significantly younger than Mr Grant and you have never been to prison before.”

The sheriff added: “I hope that this is a wake-up call for you.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Mike Tavendale, for Grant, said: “He readily accepts he should know better than to get himself involved in incidents like this.

“He is not proud.”

The court heard that Cheape was similarly “thoroughly ashamed and disgusted by his behaviour.”

The sheriff noted Cheape had previously completed five years on the Right Track programme for young offenders.

“It is disappointing that he has behaved in this way after so much social work input,” he said.

