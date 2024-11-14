3 men arrested over Glenrothes cocaine haul after car ‘driven dangerously’

Three men have been arrested after police found cocaine in a car that was allegedly being driven dangerously.

Officers stopped the vehicle near the Bankhead Roundabout just before 9pm on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing several police vans on Bankhead Park, close to the McDonald’s restaurant and BP petrol station.

Officers searched the car and found cocaine worth about £5,000.

Teenager among three arrested in Glenrothes

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.50pm on Tuesday, officers stopped a vehicle driving in a dangerous manner in the Bankhead Park area of Glenrothes.

“A search of the vehicle was carried out by officers and a quantity of cocaine with a street value of around £5,000 was recovered.

“Three males, aged 32 and 30, and 17, have been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”