Motorist blacked out and flipped van at busy Fife roundabout

A motorist who flipped his van at a busy Fife roundabout had blacked out at the wheel.

Members of the public had to smash Daniel Durie’s windscreen to rescue him after he hit queueing traffic.

The 35-year-old had been working long hours as a rope access technician, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

Part of the A92 had to be closed after his van came to rest on its side over the central reservation at the Redhouse Roundabout on April 22 this year.

Fiscal depute Isma Mukhtar told the court: “At around 5.45pm there was traffic due to congestion at the roundabout. It spanned approximately 600 yards.

“Mr Maguire was driving his car and Mr Archibald was a passenger and they were stopped in stationary traffic.

“At the same time, the accused was driving his Vauxhall Vivaro van and approaching the traffic.

“Mr Maguire looked in his rearview mirror and saw the accused’s vehicle approaching.

“He activated his warning lights to make the accused aware of the traffic.

“The accused did not appear to slow down and in an attempt to prevent a collision he (Mr Maguire) attempted to move into lane one but was unable to do so.

”This resulted in the accused hitting the rear of his vehicle and pushing it into the grass verge.

“The accused’s vehicle continued in lane two, striking the rear of a Volvo driven by Kate Brown and causing her to strike the vehicle in front.

“The accused lost control of his van causing it to become airborne.

“It flipped on its side onto the central reservation, with the rear of the vehicle in contact with the carriageway on the opposite side, making contact with a Ford Focus driven by Brian Muirhead.”

The court was told the road was partially obstructed, with police closing both eastbound carriageways and a westbound lane.

Ms Brown required hospital treatment and has ongoing health issues as a result of the crash.

Solicitor Gino Gambale, defending, said of his client: “He was working considerable hours and was particularly tired at this point.

“He reports he does not remember anything of the incident.

“His next memory is of being helped out of the vehicle.”

He added Durie, of Craignoon Grove, Cellardyke, surrendered his driving licence on medical grounds due to the blackout.

He admitted driving carelessly on the A92 at Redhouse Roundabout and causing injury to Brian Muirhead, David Archibald and Anthony Maguire and serious injury to Katie Brown.

Sentence was deferred until February and he was banned from driving in the interim.

