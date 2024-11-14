Motorist blacked out and flipped van at busy Fife roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Motorist blacked out and flipped van at busy Fife roundabout

Members of the public had to smash Daniel Durie's windscreen to rescue him after he ploughed into queueing traffic.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Daniel Durie
Daniel Durie.

A motorist who flipped his van at a busy Fife roundabout had blacked out at the wheel.

Members of the public had to smash Daniel Durie’s windscreen to rescue him after he hit queueing traffic.

The 35-year-old had been working long hours as a rope access technician, Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard.

Part of the A92 had to be closed after his van came to rest on its side over the central reservation at the Redhouse Roundabout on April 22 this year.

A92 crash
Daniel Durie’s van ended up on its side. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

Fiscal depute Isma Mukhtar told the court: “At around 5.45pm there was traffic due to congestion at the roundabout. It spanned approximately 600 yards.

“Mr Maguire was driving his car and Mr Archibald was a passenger and they were stopped in stationary traffic.

“At the same time, the accused was driving his Vauxhall Vivaro van and approaching the traffic.

“Mr Maguire looked in his rearview mirror and saw the accused’s vehicle approaching.

“He activated his warning lights to make the accused aware of the traffic.

“The accused did not appear to slow down and in an attempt to prevent a collision he (Mr Maguire) attempted to move into lane one but was unable to do so.

”This resulted in the accused hitting the rear of his vehicle and pushing it into the grass verge.

“The accused’s vehicle continued in lane two, striking the rear of a Volvo driven by Kate Brown and causing her to strike the vehicle in front.

“The accused lost control of his van causing it to become airborne.

“It flipped on its side onto the central reservation, with the rear of the vehicle in contact with the carriageway on the opposite side, making contact with a Ford Focus driven by Brian Muirhead.”

A92 accident
The aftermath of the accident. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

The court was told the road was partially obstructed, with police closing both eastbound carriageways and a westbound lane.

Ms Brown required hospital treatment and has ongoing health issues as a result of the crash.

Solicitor Gino Gambale, defending, said of his client: “He was working considerable hours and was particularly tired at this point.

“He reports he does not remember anything of the incident.

“His next memory is of being helped out of the vehicle.”

He added Durie, of Craignoon Grove, Cellardyke, surrendered his driving licence on medical grounds due to the blackout.

He admitted driving carelessly on the A92 at Redhouse Roundabout and causing injury to Brian Muirhead, David Archibald and Anthony Maguire and serious injury to Katie Brown.

Sentence was deferred until February and he was banned from driving in the interim.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Thomas Forrest
Banned Angus driver sucked from laughing gas balloon at McDonald's and led police on…
Tyler Cheape and Ewan Grant
Pair jailed for 'vicious' assault on workers at Perth chip shop
Grant Ross
Angus paedophile collected sick child images 'like Panini stickers'
Quenta Duguid
Montrose carer avoids jail after £10k theft from vulnerable client
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Dragon Soop, wine, cocaine and McDonald's
Police taped off an area of King Street Dundee.
Dundee predator whose crimes sent 'shockwaves through community' admits attempted rape
Marc Lannen
Dundee man jailed for 12 years for baby shake attempted murder
Anthiny Gibson, Glasgow High Court
Fife rapist given 19-year extended sentence for 'depraved' treatment of four women
David Gray
Perth Prison documentary inmate entered Auchterarder family's home armed with a knife
Harriete Linklater
Fife driving instructor had 'cataclysmic' drink-drive lapse in pub car park