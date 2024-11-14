Bubble tea brand arrives in Dundee Overgate with opening offer

A bubble tea takeaway has arrived in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee with an opening offer.

Mooboo Dundee is the latest outlet to move into the centre – occupying the former Prime Vapour unit on the upper floor.

Established in the Camden area of London in 2012, this is the first Mooboo store in Scotland.

The Taiwanese takeaway serves a mixture of fruit and milk bubble tea.

The store – which opens on Thursday (November 14) – is giving customers a buy one, get one free offer on all fruit and milk tea until Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, Mooboo said: “Dundee bubble tea lovers, we’ve got an exciting surprise for you!

“Mooboo Dundee is thrilled to welcome you to our grand opening.

“Enjoy buy one, get one free on All Fruit and Milk Tea from November 14 to 16 2024.

“See you there for a sip (or more) of Mooboo magic!”

It comes after sportswear brand Castore opened its new store at the Overgate on November 7.

You can keep tabs on empty and occupied units at the Overgate with The Courier’s shopping centre tracker.