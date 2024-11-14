Bubble tea brand arrives in Dundee Overgate with opening offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Bubble tea brand arrives in Dundee Overgate with opening offer

Mooboo has opened its first Scottish outlet in the centre.

By Chloe Burrell
Mooboo Bubble Tea has opened at the Overgate.
Mooboo Bubble Tea has opened at the Overgate. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A bubble tea takeaway has arrived in the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee with an opening offer.

Mooboo Dundee is the latest outlet to move into the centre – occupying the former Prime Vapour unit on the upper floor.

Established in the Camden area of London in 2012, this is the first Mooboo store in Scotland.

The Taiwanese takeaway serves a mixture of fruit and milk bubble tea.

The store – which opens on Thursday (November 14) – is giving customers a buy one, get one free offer on all fruit and milk tea until Saturday.

Mooboo opens bubble tea shop in Dundee

In a post on Facebook, Mooboo said: “Dundee bubble tea lovers, we’ve got an exciting surprise for you!

“Mooboo Dundee is thrilled to welcome you to our grand opening.

“Enjoy buy one, get one free on All Fruit and Milk Tea from November 14 to 16 2024.

“See you there for a sip (or more) of Mooboo magic!”

It comes after sportswear brand Castore opened its new store at the Overgate on November 7.

You can keep tabs on empty and occupied units at the Overgate with The Courier’s shopping centre tracker.

Conversation