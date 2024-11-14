10 of the best Santa’s grottos in Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire and Stirling

Christmas is around the corner so we’ve compiled a nice list of Santa’s grottos in Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire and Stirling.

Kids love a chance to meet Father Christmas and tell him what gifts they hope to find in their stocking on December 25.

To make sure your children enjoy that experience, check out our round-up of 10 of the best local grottos.

Most grottos require booking so click on the links to check details.

Peel Farm, Kirriemuir

Peel Farm has a fantastic grotto and while he’s there Santa can communicate using Makaton sign language, making it particularly suitable for children with autism or sensory difficulties.

The grotto is open every Saturday and Sunday before Christmas, starting November 30. Each child gets a small gift.

Discovery Point, Dundee

Santa will park his sleigh at Discovery Point each Saturday and Sunday before Christmas from December 7. He’ll also be there on Friday December 20 and Monday December 23.

Each child will enjoy a festive performance before getting a photo with Santa and a gift.

Dobbies Garden Centres, Dunfermline, Perth, Monifieth and Stirling

Grottos in the Monifieth, Perth, Stirling and Dunfermline branches are open daily from November 28 to December 24.

A Little Seedlings train-themed journey takes children to Sleighbell Station where they are greeted by elves before meeting Santa. Each child receives a gift.

The stores also offer breakfasts with Santa and quiet grottos.

Piperdam Golf and Leisure Resort, Dundee

This popular grotto gets booked up quickly so get in quick to secure a slot on one of 8 dates during December.

Every child gets a gift from Santa, then there’s a chance to win a second gift by finding Christmas points on the resort’s festive trail

The grotto opens December 1, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 21 and 22.

Crieff Hydro, Perthshire

Santa’s grotto is part of Crieff Hydro’s Winter Wonderland, which includes an ice rink, fairground rides and reindeer experience.

Children get a picture with Santa and a present and sing-along with the elves.

Bookings are through Itison for various dates in December.

Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy

A grotto will open in the Mercat Shopping Centre on Saturdays and Sundays from November 30 to December 21.

Visits to Santa in the Nourish Support Centre are between 10am and 2pm (1pm to 3pm on the opening day).

Children will get an elf passport, craft activity to take home and a small gift.

There are also sensory Santa experiences on Wednesdays and Thursdays in December with no queues and longer visits. These must be booked by calling 01592 653639.

Thistles Shopping Centre, Stirling

Children can write a letter to Santa, sit in his magical sleigh and receive a gift in the grotto at Thistles Shopping Centre.

The grotto will open every Saturday and Sunday until Christmas and Monday and Tuesday December 23 and 24.

Craigtoun Country Park, St Andrews

Santa will meet kids at Craigtoun Park on the weekends of December 14 and 15 and 21 and 22.

A visit to his grotto includes a gift, a festive ride on Puffin’ Billy. There are also Christmas crafts and a Christmas letter trail.

Pathhead Farm, Kirriemuir

Meet Santa in his grotto among the Christmas trees at Pathhead Farm on December 7 and 8.

There will also be stalls, tractor and pony rides and more.

Children will get a gift, with photos available for an additional fee.

Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park, Cupar

Santa’s grotto visits here sold out quickly but the park also has Reindeerinch’s Grotto.

A parody of The Grinch, the grumpy Reindeerinch is full of inappropriate jokes and children will get a humorous gift.

This winter wonderland opens on November 23.