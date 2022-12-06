Angus grotto where Santa uses Makaton sign language for children who struggle to communicate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus grotto where Santa uses Makaton sign language for children who struggle to communicate

By Cheryl Peebles
December 6 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 8 2022, 1.04am
Santa uses the Makaton sign for reindeer with Noah Smith, 5. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Santa uses the Makaton sign for reindeer with Noah Smith, 5. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

On a farm near Kirriemuir there’s a grotto where Santa does Makaton – a type of sign language for children who struggle to communicate.

Peel Farm grotto is extremely popular with families of all kinds, including those of children with autism, Down’s syndrome and other conditions which create communication barriers.

It’s a place where children who might not otherwise be able to meet Father Christmas can tell him what they asked for in their letter to him – if that’s what they want to do, of course.

As well as being able to use Makaton signs – which supplement the spoken word – Santa knows that while every child loves him, not every child wants to cosy up for a chat.

Santa in his Peel Farm grotto, where Mike Carlin ensures every child can enjoy their visit. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

So if kids don’t want to venture into his grotto, Santa might join them outside, perhaps to throw some snowballs or look at the farm animals.

The man behind the Peel Farm grotto is Mike Carlin, a speech and language therapy assistant practitioner for NHS Tayside who works with children and young people with additional support needs.

See Santa signing

He says: “Every child should have the opportunity to let Santa know what they would like for Christmas.”

As well as the grotto, the farm runs Santa breakfasts, and both offerings are fully inclusive.

Peel Farm’s grotto and Santa breakfasts for children are fully inclusive. Here Freddie Collier, 3, and brother Jack, 5, look delighted to meet Santa. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

Taking the time to allow children to communicate

Some of the children are able and eager to chat to Santa. Some can’t talk at all and take a communication device to tell him what they want for Christmas.

Mike, who also runs a Makaton choir, says: “Every child is different.

“It’s about taking the time to allow children to communicate.

“If they don’t want to come into the grotto, they don’t have to. Every visit is about that child.

“We get a lot of severely disabled children who come and we do our best to tailor their visit to them.”

Jackson Taylor, 4, gets his chance to meet Santa. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

What is Makaton?

Makaton uses simple signs based on those in British Sign Language to augment speech and make communication easier.

Users talk and sign at the same time, with the signs helping to clarify what is being said.

This can help those with no speech or unclear speech, and reduce frustration.

Makaton is often used by people with autism, sensory impairment or neurological disorders which have affected their ability to communicate.

It is also used by children learning English as an additional language.

It is also frequently used in schools and nurseries and some parents even use Makaton with babies.

Parents and grandparents of young children might be familiar with Makaton from the CBeebies programme Something Special featuring Mr Tumble.

