St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson recalls ‘incredible’ ability of Australia star Harry Souttar who slipped through Scotland net

Harry Souttar hadn’t made his big breakthrough at Stoke City by the time Callum Davidson’s short spell as a coach with the English Championship club was over.

But the St Johnstone boss was well aware of the Australian World Cup hero’s “incredible” potential.

And it has been the Souttar strength of character and determination that has allowed him to fulfil it in the company of global stars like Lionel Messi.

“He was on the fringes of breaking into the Stoke first team when I was there,” said Davidson, who Souttar name-checked for helping him on the Stoke training ground back in the summer of 2018.

“He’d returned from his loan at Ross County.

“There was no doubting Harry’s ability – it was incredible.

“Everybody has been seeing his headers and tackles at the World Cup but that was actually a side of his game that you didn’t see as much of when I was at Stoke.

“What stood out back then was his quality on the ball.

“He could play up front. His striking ability was actually really good as well.

“I’ve been delighted to see him play so well on the biggest stage.

“It’s a credit to how hard he’s worked for a number of years and to come back from a long time out with an ACL injury.

Prior to this year's FIFA World Cup, Australia had kept a clean sheet once in 16 matches… in Qatar, they have two clean sheets and in no small part due to the presence of big Harry Souttar at the back!#SBSWorldCup #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/3sYwORFeBz — SBS Sport (@SBSSportau) December 1, 2022

“I’ve not been surprised that he’s made such a big impact.

“It shows the benefit of giving young players the time to develop as a player.

“Harry’s had a few lows but he’s shown the character to come through them.

“It was nice to be one of the people who has helped him along the way but basically what Harry has achieved is all down to him.”

Scotland’s loss

Australia’s gain has been Scotland’s loss, with Dundee United academy product, Souttar only progressing as far as the under-19s in the nation where he was born and raised.

“He’s one who Scotland have missed out on because he’s got great attributes in both boxes,” said Davidson.

“But it’s one of those – he’s been involved with Australia for a while now. You win some, you lose some.”