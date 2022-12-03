Rio Ferdinand joins Harry Souttar fan club but former Dundee United kid and Aziz Behich can’t stop Messi knocking Australia out of World Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester United and England great, Rio Ferdinand, has joined the Harry Souttar fan club and tipped the former Dundee United defender for big things after his World Cup heroics.

The 23-year-old Brechin City fan, who emerged through the Tannadice youth academy, enhanced his reputation even further with his fourth highly impressive performance for Australia in Qatar.

Souttar looked the part against one of the tournament favourites, Argentina.

He couldn’t do anything to prevent arguably the greatest player of all time, Lionel Messi, from opening the scoring on 35 minutes, mind you.

There’s certainly no shame in that.

And thereafter there was only going to be one winner in the last-16 contest.

But Souttar has made a lasting impression in the competition and speculation that Stoke City will sell their star man in January will build on his return to England.

The good news for United is the Tangerines have a 15% sell-on clause if and when he makes his next career move.

And Ferdinand, working for the BBC at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium, believes Souttar ticks every box as a centre-back and will use the World Cup as a platform for future success.

Stock is rising

“He’s been through a bit of adversity,” he said. “Twelve months out with an ACL injury. This is only his fifth start in a year.

“He’s looked very, very composed and very, very good. He’s got a huge presence and puts himself in front of things.

“He’s an imposing figure in both boxes.

“He’s very good with the ball and with his distribution. He defends the space very well.

“He’s a good communicator, moving people around.

“He had a few (clubs) who were interested in him before the injury.

“I’m sure after the performances he’s put in here, his stock is rising with every game that goes by.”

Behich the history-maker

Meanwhile, current United defender Aziz Behich made club history by becoming their first player to feature in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

He has also acquitted himself well in Qatar but on this occasion he awoke the great Messi from his slumber.

Just 90 seconds after the pair were involved in a touchline altercation the superstar of world football was stroking a left-foot shot between Souttar’s legs for the opening goal.

Julian Alvarez made it 2-0 early in the second half and Craig Goodwin’s deflected long-range strike proved to be just a consolation for the Socceroos – despite Behich coming close with a stunning run into the Argentina box.