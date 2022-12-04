Yu Spa Dundee review: Does the Time For Two package offer good value and relaxation?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In the run up to the festive season, life often gets more hectic and stressful.

So to coincide with a friend’s birthday, I decided to take time out with her for a treat.

And where better to have some chill time than the Yu Spa at the Apex Hotel in Dundee.

They’re offering a package called Time For Two – perfect for some well-deserved tranquil time.

On arrival, we were welcomed and given our towels, robes and slippers, with time to explore the facilities on offer before our treatments began.

I enjoyed time in the pool and sauna – which was a lovely way to start the experience.

Having come in from a blustery, cold day, the soak in the hot tub was hard to beat. I probably would have stayed in all day if I could.

My friend decided to try out the gym instead, enjoying the time to get active before her treatments.

And she commented on the good range of work out options available in the clean and stylish surroundings.

Time to unwind for two

Then it was time for both of us to truly unwind, with 55 minutes of signature treatments.

We were both impressed with the personalised service as members of the spa team asked us what we’d like from the experience and gave us a full idea of what to expect.

Then it was time to relax in the beautiful treatment rooms on the lovely heated treatment bed.

As part of the Time For Two package we both enjoyed an aromatic aromatherapy back massage, followed by a personalised Elemis facial and scalp massage.

It was blissful.

‘Rejuvenated but relaxed’

For the first time in weeks, I felt as if my skin was fully hydrated and my blocked sinus felt so much clearer.

My friend says she felt “rejuvenated but relaxed” after her treatments.

She benefited most from the back and shoulder massage which eased away the aches and pains.

Afterwards, we enjoyed some additional relaxation time in the treatment waiting area.

We didn’t feel rushed and had time to reflect and chat before getting changed for our lunch in the restaurant.

Staff at Yu Spa make you feel like VIPs with their friendly and warm service.

In a really lovely way to round off the package, we enjoyed a refreshing mocktail and three small plates of food for lunch.

We chose the hummus and flatbread, fish goujons and truffle fries with parmesan.

And although delicious, our one criticism was that we could have eaten more!

The Time For Two package is priced at £82 per person Monday to Thursday and £99 per person from Friday to Sunday.

It represents really good value for the treatments, facilities and lunch and would be the perfect gift for a friend’s spa day, or a treat for you and a loved one.