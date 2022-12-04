Yu Spa Dundee review: Does the Time For Two package offer good value and relaxation?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Yu Spa Dundee review: Does the Time For Two package offer good value and relaxation?

By Cara Forrester
December 4 2022, 5.53am Updated: December 4 2022, 10.34am
We tested Yu Spa's Time for Two package. Image: Shutterstock.
We tested Yu Spa's Time for Two package. Image: Shutterstock.

In the run up to the festive season, life often gets more hectic and stressful.

So to coincide with a friend’s birthday, I decided to take time out with her for a treat.

And where better to have some chill time than the Yu Spa at the Apex Hotel in Dundee.

They’re offering a package called Time For Two – perfect for some well-deserved tranquil time.

We tested the Time For Two spa day at Yu Spa in Dundee. Image: Apex Hotels.

On arrival, we were welcomed and given our towels, robes and slippers, with time to explore the facilities on offer before our treatments began.

I enjoyed time in the pool and sauna – which was a lovely way to start the experience.

Having come in from a blustery, cold day, the soak in the hot tub was hard to beat. I probably would have stayed in all day if I could.

The hot tub was a hit as part of the spa day. Image: Apex Hotels.

My friend decided to try out the gym instead, enjoying the time to get active before her treatments.

And she commented on the good range of work out options available in the clean and stylish surroundings.

Time to unwind for two

Then it was time for both of us to truly unwind, with 55 minutes of signature treatments.

We were both impressed with the personalised service as members of the spa team asked us what we’d like from the experience and gave us a full idea of what to expect.

Then it was time to relax in the beautiful treatment rooms on the lovely heated treatment bed.

Beautiful treatment rooms add to the experience. Image: Apex Hotels.

As part of the Time For Two package we both enjoyed an aromatic aromatherapy back massage, followed by a personalised Elemis facial and scalp massage.

It was blissful.

‘Rejuvenated but relaxed’

For the first time in weeks, I felt as if my skin was fully hydrated and my blocked sinus felt so much clearer.

My friend says she felt “rejuvenated but relaxed” after her treatments.

Service was great and we didn’t feel rushed. Image: Apex Hotels.

She benefited most from the back and shoulder massage which eased away the aches and pains.

Afterwards, we enjoyed some additional relaxation time in the treatment waiting area.

We didn’t feel rushed and had time to reflect and chat before getting changed for our lunch in the restaurant.

Staff at Yu Spa make you feel like VIPs with their friendly and warm service.

Mocktails at Apex Hotel. Image: Cara Forrester.

In a really lovely way to round off the package, we enjoyed a refreshing mocktail and three small plates of food for lunch.

We chose the hummus and flatbread, fish goujons and truffle fries with parmesan.

And although delicious, our one criticism was that we could have eaten more!

Lunch at Apex Hotel. Image: Cara Forrester.

The Time For Two package is priced at £82 per person Monday to Thursday and £99 per person from Friday to Sunday.

It represents really good value for the treatments, facilities and lunch and would be the perfect gift for a friend’s spa day, or a treat for you and a loved one.

