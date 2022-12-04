12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Table for four with a bottle of wine at Christie’s Scottish Tapas in Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Experience a taste of Scotland’s larder like never before with this prize for day four of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway.

Partnering with Christie’s Scottish Tapas in Dunfermline, this is one delicious prize that will allow you to sample Scottish staples, and innovative dishes, in a whole new way.

Tapas is great for sharing and sampling a range of dishes, so being able to feast on a range of Scottish dishes – some more hybrid than others – is brilliant.

Opening the doors to the second location in the business’ portfolio, Christie’s Scottish Tapas in Dunfermline has been hugely popular since its inception in May.

The business is located in the Fife Leisure Park on Whimbrel Place in the busy city.

What’s the prize?

We’re giving one lucky winner the chance to bag themselves a table for four at Christie’s Scottish Tapas in Dunfermline.

Better yet, the hospitality firm will also throw in a bottle of wine to wash all of the scrumptious food down with.

Tuck into a range of tapas with either your friends and family for the ultimate taste of Scotland’s larder. From small plates to larger plates, there’s plenty of delicious items to explore on the menus.

For more information on Christie’s Scottish Tapas Dunfermline visit christiesdunfermline.co.uk

To enter the Christie’s Scottish Tapas Dunfermline giveaway:

