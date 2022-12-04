Sweet treats: An indulgent individual Alaskan bomb with cherries in kirsch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

You can create Bake Off brilliance at home with this beguiling recipe from Opies.

Become a star baker in your own kitchen using this recipe, which includes nothing technical, being foolproof and easy to follow.

And all of Opies’ recipes use kitchen cupboard ingredient staples.

The ultimate showstopper to impress your guests – a modern version of baked Alaska using ready-made ice cream and sweet Belgium waffles topped with Opies black cherries with kirsch.

Enjoy!

Individual Alaskan bomb with cherries in kirsch

Serves 4

Ingredients

4x8cm round sweet waffles

100g Opies black cherries with kirsch and reserved syrup

500ml vanilla ice cream

For the meringue:

4 egg whites

200g caster sugar

Method

Pre-heat oven to 220C/200 Fan/425F/Gas Mark 7.

Place the waffles on a lined baking tray, drizzle about a tbsp of reserved syrup on each one. Place 2–3 scoops of ice cream on top of each waffle and push in Opies black cherries with kirsch, refreeze until solid. To make the meringue, place egg whites in a very clean bowl, whisk until stiff peaks are formed. Whisk in half of the sugar for about a minute until there are soft peaks, gradually fold in the remaining sugar. Put the meringue in a piping bag fitted with a large star nozzle, pipe rosettes all over the ice cream mixture. Bake immediately in a very hot oven for three minutes until meringue is golden.

Serve immediately.

Hints and tips: As an alternative to using the oven, a kitchen blowtorch can be used to brown the meringue.

