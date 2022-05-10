First look inside Christie’s Scottish Tapas’ new venue in Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First look inside Christie’s Scottish Tapas’ new venue in Dunfermline

By Mariam Okhai
May 10 2022, 5.00pm Updated: May 10 2022, 5.30pm
John Mulhern (Operations Manager) and Michelle Donaldson (General Manager) at Christie's Scottish Tapas
John Mulhern (Operations Manager) and Michelle Donaldson (General Manager) at Christie's Scottish Tapas in Dunfermline.

New restaurant Christie’s, specialising in Scottish tapas, is set to open its doors in Dunfermline next month.

Christie’s Scottish Tapas will launch in the town on Friday June 3 after successfully establishing its first venue in Falkirk which opened in April 2021.

Owners David Blackwood, 43, and Tom Malloy, 63 were inspired by the local community’s reaction to their inaugural venue and wanted to expand the business further.

Owners David Blackwood (left) and Tom Malloy outside Christie’s Dunfermline premises.

The restaurant is based in the former Bella Italia venue and David and Tom have invested £250K into the new eatery which will boast a peacock theme, nodding to the local birds that have had Freedom of the town since 1907.

After three months of refurbishing and decorating, the eatery is awaiting their alcohol license approval before they introduce their unique dining experience in June to locals.

Sharing and socialising at its core

The tapas dishes are designed to be shared and David says that guests at each table will be served at the same time so that everyone can eat together.

John Mulhern (Operations Manager) and Michelle Donaldson (General Manager) at Christie’s Dunfermline.

“It is so that our customers can share and talk about each dish. It has been a great success and the local community has really embraced the experience and concept,” said David.

While not every dish is of Scottish origin, each has its own Scottish influence, for example a fiery bruschetta as the feta is from a local cheese supplier.

The food

With a mixture of “Wee Yin” starters, “Big Yin” mains and desserts, the eatery has a mixture of meat, fish, vegetarian and vegan options available.

Christie’s “Big Yins” dishes include sirloin steak, fish and chips, roasted gnocchi, pork chop and Balmoral chicken served with vegetables and mash.

For dessert, choices like crème brulee, sticky toffee pudding, apple and pear crumble and a Scottish cheeseboard can be enjoyed.

The suggested serving of small plates is six to nine between two and diners can take advantage of a three starter plates for £12 offer.

Inside Christie’s Scottish Tapas in Dunfermline.

Peacock themed

The idea for the peacock theme developed after a post on Facebook asked locals what they would name a celebration table that seats six or more.

After receiving numerous suggests, the owners investigated the reasoning behind the suggestion for the peacock.

Celebration tables made for larger groups.

David added: “I had no idea that the peacock was the local bird of Dunfermline.

“We thought it would be a good idea to have one of our celebration tables named by a local and this was a nice tie to the local area.”

The owners also had plans to have real peacock feathers as decoration, but upon realising many people saw them as bad luck, opted for painted peacock feathers as a feature wall instead.

Address: 7a Whimbrel Place, Fife Leisure Park, Dunfermline, KY11 8EX

