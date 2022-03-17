Get juiced with health and wellness on-the-go bistro Raw Pressed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After seeing a gap in the market for a health and wellness venue, business partners Ryan Fair and Richard Hamilton decided to take on the healthy food market with Raw Pressed.

Starting their health and wellness venture only 6 months ago, Ryan, 41, and Richard, 35, wanted to create an on-the-go venue where customers could pick up and consume a healthy food and drink alternative.

For Richard, the idea came to him after travelling down to St Andrews and being unable to buy anything relatively healthy, unless it was a sit down meal.

He said: “We saw a gap in the market for health and wellness on-the-go type venue.

“It was very difficult to get anything that was grab-and-go, for example protein shakes, freshly pressed juices, ginger shots – there was nothing really like that up there. So we are targeting the passing traffic.

“St Andrews was the first venture which opened six months ago and we opened a new venue in Dunfermline a couple of weeks ago.”

Pushing the limits

Living a fairly fit and healthy lifestyle, as well as running another Mexican restaurant – The Bonnybank Inn – with his wife, Richard likes to push the limits in his work and personal life.

Operating within coronavirus restrictions has been a challenge, but for Richard it is important to keep moving forward and support local people.

“We are just trying to get on with it and remain as normal as possible, with the aim to drive the businesses forward and employee people locally. We want to have a good culture and vibe in both businesses and push on.”

What is available at Raw Pressed?

The menu at Raw Pressed includes protein shakes, freshly pressed juices and a small selection of healthy food including breakfast and lunch meal prep bowls.

Food is available to take away or can be delivered through Ecoeats in St Andrews. Currently food is only available for sit-in or takeaway at the Dunfermline venue with a capacity to seat 20 people.

Both venues are open Tuesday to Sunday, 9am – 6pm at the following locations:

Raw Pressed St Andrews: 125 Market Street, St Andrews, KY16 9PE

Raw Pressed Dunfermline: 22 Douglas Street, Dunfermline, KY12 7EB

