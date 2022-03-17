Get juiced with health and wellness on-the-go bistro Raw Pressed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Get juiced with health and wellness on-the-go bistro Raw Pressed

By Mariam Okhai
March 17 2022, 5.00pm
After seeing a gap in the market for a health and wellness venue, business partners Ryan Fair and Richard Hamilton decided to take on the healthy food market with Raw Pressed.

Starting their health and wellness venture only 6 months ago, Ryan, 41, and Richard, 35, wanted to create an on-the-go venue where customers could pick up and consume a healthy food and drink alternative.

Owner Ryan Fair inside Raw Pressed, Dunfermline
For Richard, the idea came to him after travelling down to St Andrews and being unable to buy anything relatively healthy, unless it was a sit down meal.

He said: “We saw a gap in the market for health and wellness on-the-go type venue.

“It was very difficult to get anything that was grab-and-go, for example protein shakes, freshly pressed juices, ginger shots – there was nothing really like that up there. So we are targeting the passing traffic.

“St Andrews was the first venture which opened six months ago and we opened a new venue in Dunfermline a couple of weeks ago.”

Inside Raw Pressed, Dunfermline.
Pushing the limits

Living a fairly fit and healthy lifestyle, as well as running another Mexican restaurant – The Bonnybank Inn –  with his wife, Richard likes to push the limits in his work and personal life.

Operating within coronavirus restrictions has been a challenge, but for Richard it is important to keep moving forward and support local people.

“We are just trying to get on with it and remain as normal as possible, with the aim to drive the businesses forward and employee people locally. We want to have a good culture and vibe in both businesses and push on.”

What is available at Raw Pressed?

The menu at Raw Pressed includes protein shakes, freshly pressed juices and a small selection of healthy food including breakfast and lunch meal prep bowls.

Food is available to take away or can be delivered through Ecoeats in St Andrews. Currently food is only available for sit-in or takeaway at the Dunfermline venue with a capacity to seat 20 people.

Both venues are open Tuesday to Sunday, 9am – 6pm at the following locations:

Raw Pressed St Andrews: 125 Market Street, St Andrews, KY16 9PE

Raw Pressed Dunfermline: 22 Douglas Street, Dunfermline, KY12 7EB

