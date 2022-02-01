Review: Putting environmentally friendly Dundee and St Andrews food delivery service Ecoeats to the test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ecoeats is a relatively new sustainable online ordering platform and delivery company that is on a mission to offer a 100% zero-waste takeaway service.

Started by two former St Andrews University students Phil Houseley and Stewart McGown in the early part of 2020, Ecoeats ethos is to try and give consumers the option to enjoy takeaway food from local eateries while reducing their waste.

Their mission is to target two of the biggest contributors to carbon emissions – fuel and single use plastic and eliminate them from the delivery process.

By using zero-emission electric vehicles as well as other methods of transport including bikes, the company is trying to help more local restaurants do their bit for the environment.

Following the success of their pilot scheme in St Andrews, the firm has grow to deliver in Dundee and Glasgow, and has partnered with dozens of businesses.

Operating by using both an app and online ordering platform, Ecoeats motto is a ‘Takeaway delivery service that saves the planet’.

New sustainable ecoboxes

In their attempt to reduce single use plastic, the firm has created their own reusable plastic containers which the food is delivered in.

They come in multiple sizes and are provided to the eateries by Ecoeats. Once the food has been packaged, delivery drivers will drop the food off in a brown recyclable bag.

After enjoying the food, all you have to do is place your boxes back into the brown bag and leave it outside your door and someone from the Ecoeats team will collect them the following morning.

This is to reduce additional single-use plastic being added in the takeaway market.

So what did I think?

I ordered food from local vegan Mexican restaurant Loco Rita’s and tried a mix of starters, mains and a dessert to end the meal. They have an excellent range of food with everything being entirely vegan friendly.

For starters I ordered elote sweetcorn ribs and cauliflower wings, followed by chilli bean fries and crispy shrimp tacos for main course. For dessert, I couldn’t resist some churros with ice cream for dessert.

I thought that the reusable containers were an excellent idea and removed any packaging waste that I would normally receive when ordering from a takeaway.

Furthermore, all of my food was still warm and the ice cream was still frozen when it arrived.

Ecoeats has a good selection of businesses to order from and I think in time this number will increase. I would happily order from Ecoeats again.

Who has signed up to Ecoeats already?

With the increase in attention to more sustainable ways to operate and reduce food waste, a range of businesses have signed up in Dundee and surrounding areas.

Some include:

Mary’s Kitchen and Tearoom

Dr Noodles

Beirut Restaurant

Medina Bar and Grill

Mezzaluna

Loco Rita’s

The Flame Tree Cafe

A. Iannetta’s Confectioners

Broughty Burgers

Su Sushi

Rad Apples

Tailend

Some business soon to launch on the app include:

Parlour Cafe

Edna Mae Bakehouse

St Andrews Brewing Co

The West House

To find out more abut Ecoeats, and the business in your area trying to fight food waste visit ecoeats.uk.

