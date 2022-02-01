Forfar Athletic sign ex Rangers midfielder Kyle Hutton after trialist appearance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Athletic have signed former Rangers midfielder Kyle Hutton as Gary Irvine continues his promotion push.

The 30-year-old has penned an 18-month-deal with the Loons after a recent spell with League Two basement side Cowdenbeath.

The Blue Brazil announced Hutton’s contract had been “cancelled” on Sunday.

Hutton has experience of winning the lower leagues, playing a part in Rangers rise to the top-flight following their re-entry to the SPFL in 2012 after liquidation.

Trialist appearance

Hutton made a 20-minute appearance for his new side as a trialist last night as Forfar went down 3-2 at home to Edinburgh City in League Two.

The former Rangers man will hope to help his side bounce back to winning ways as they welcome second bottom Albion Rovers on Saturday.

Hutton began his career at Ibrox, featuring more than 50 times, winning the SPL and League Cup double in the 2010/11 season.

During his five year stint at Rangers he also saw loan spells with Partick Thistle and Dunfermline.

He then made over 30 appearances for Queen of the South in a one season stint at Palmerston in 2015/16.

Hutton, who turns 31 at the weekend, also saw spells at St. Mirren, Dumbarton and East Kilbride.

He will hope it is a birthday to remember as he aims for a first start in Gary Irvine’s side.