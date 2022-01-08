8 independent places to get vegan takeaway food from in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

In the mood for a vegan takeaway meal in Dundee but you have no idea where to start? We’ve got just the listicle for you.

Highlighting eight of the top eateries offering vegan dishes, these city-based businesses have a range of options available for you to try out.

Whether you love vegan food or live the lifestyle yourself, there’s plenty of cuisines to pick from including Mexican, Japanese, American and more.

Shax Burger

In the mood for a mean burger? Then be sure to hop on over to Shax Burger in Dundee.

While they may only offer two vegan burgers on the menu of 10, these two are well worth trying out.

The OG Vegan is a soya mince-based patty with American cheese, leaf lettuce, onion and the vegan house burger sauce.

As for the Spicy Beanie? The patty is made with sweet potato, quinoa, black beans, oats and spices, leaf lettuce, American cheese and the house spicy mayonnaise.

Order on Deliveroo to get your fix.

Address: 187 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1AS

Tahini

Serving up a range of Lebanese and Mediterranean food, Tahini on Bank Street offers up a real mix of delicious flavours to enjoy.

From cold and warm mezze to a range of mains including falafel laffa, platters, and tapas, there’s something to suit all tastes.

You can order food from Tahini directly or by using Just Eat.

Address: 11 Bank Street, Dundee DD1 1RL

Loco Rita’s

This 100% vegan Mexican restaurant only serves up the best plant-based dishes. Making everything from scratch using the freshest ingredients, the team at Loco Rita’s take real pride in their offering.

Recommending two to three dishes per person, you can indulge with a Mexican feast with your friends, or order just for one. Just make sure to order enough to satisfy those hunger pangs.

Try out the nachos, tacos, empanadas, cauliflower wings, quesadillas, tacos, loaded fries and more.

Get your taco fix by ordering via Eco Eats.

Address: Old Hawkhill, Dundee DD1 5EU

The Flame Tree Cafe

This cute cafe on Exchange Street is well-known for its eye-catching rainbow bagels.

However it also has a pretty good vegan offering, too, serving up tasty breakfast, brunch and lunch options..

With everything from croissants to vegan bacon brioche rolls or bagels, not forgetting their garlic and thyme mushrooms on toast, baked beans on toast and avocado toast, plus vegan toasties and more, The Flame Tree Cafe has all your cravings satisfied.

Order on Eco Eats to get these tasty dishes delivered to your door.

Address: 20 Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DL

Oshibori

One of Tayside’s finest Japanese restaurants, Oshibori has been serving up delicious dishes to the people of Dundee for more than seven years now.

Offering dishes including a tofu curry bento box, salads, vegan donburi, gyoza, and a whole range of sushi, you can order as little (or as much) as you like.

Don’t forget you can always have the leftovers the next day!

Order direct from their website.

Address: 162 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EE

Mas

While it might not be the full shebang that Mas, which specialises in Mexican food, has to offer, the firm has created the ultimate vegan nacho box for customers to enjoy in the comforts of their own home.

These fully loaded nachos are topped with a range of ingredients. In the box you’ll find tortilla chips, guacamole, crispy ‘beef’, queso, jalapenos, pickled onions, drunken beans, tomato salsa and coriander.

This box can feed two for a main, or four as a starter and is priced at £20.

It can be purchased online directly from the firm.

Address: 304 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1AU

Serendipities

This vegan cafe in Dundee is a social enterprise that offers a safe space for adults with additional needs to gain experience.

As well as offering takeaway food from their venue, they also boast a range of items that can be ordered online. These include sharing boards and platters, pies and pastries, sweet treat platters, large cakes and more.

The sharing boards include everything from afternoon tea to a Mediterranean platter, to one which is filled with mac and cheese bites, sausage rolls, Scotch eggs and a whole range of other tasty goodies.

While it might not be a traditional takeaway, if you’re looking for something different or something to nibble on Serendipities is great for that.

Order direct online.

Address: 12 Union Street, Dundee DD1 4BH

The Giddy Goose

The Giddy Goose on Perth Road isn’t just a great place to dine out, it also offers takeaway.

For those who aren’t in the mood for eating out there’s a range of vegan options available including the chestnut and mushroom pasta, spiced chickpea and coriander falafel burger, caramelised shallots, a vegan calzone and more.

You can order from the restaurant via Deliveroo.

Address: 2 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4LN

