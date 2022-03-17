John Hughes hopes for £5 Hibs effect as Dunfermline boss sends message

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Hughes hopes Dunfermline can mirror the success of Hibernian’s football for a fiver scheme — but with an even better outcome on the pitch.

A bumper crowd of 19,585 packed into Easter Road for the Hibees’ showdown against St Johnstone on March 5, including a sold-out away section.

While the action underwhelmed, with the sides playing out a 0-0 stalemate, the initiative succeeded in swelling the attendance.

And Dunfermline hope to have their own raucous home backing after slashing the price of all general admission tickets for Friday’s televised showdown against Morton to £5.

Asked if Hibs set the benchmark, Hughes said: “Absolutely. We are hoping for good numbers.

“When East End Park is rocking like it can be, we rise to the occasion.

“It is a fantastic incentive from the club. It is the start of the weekend, hopefully this place will be loud and we can get back to winning ways.

“Right through from the chairman [Ross McArthur] to Mo [Hutton] the kitman, everybody at the club is so supportive of what we are trying to do.

“There is not a stone left unturned in our attempts to be successful and everybody is playing their part.”

Ugly

Indeed, a dramatic win against a resurgent Morton side in front of a buoyant home crowd would be the perfect catalyst for a survival push.

Dunfermline are currently bottom of the Championship, one point behind Queen of the South and a further six adrift of guaranteed safety — albeit with a game in hand.

But Hughes knows his charges must do their talking on the pitch.

“There is no doubt about it — we need to find a way to win football matches,” added Hughes. “I like the game to be played in a certain style but if it was ugly and we nick it 1-0, then we will take that.

“I’ll take wins like that from now to the end of the season.

“We all know what is required at this time of the year.

“A win on Friday night would give us a lift and momentum. We are not too far away.

“They have never been too far away since I have come into the club — but we are under no illusions and not shying away from the fact we need to win games.”