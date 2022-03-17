John Hughes hopes for £5 Hibs effect as Dunfermline boss sends message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

John Hughes hopes for £5 Hibs effect as Dunfermline boss sends message

By Alan Temple
March 17 2022, 5.00pm
Hughes
Rallying cry: Hughes

John Hughes hopes Dunfermline can mirror the success of Hibernian’s football for a fiver scheme — but with an even better outcome on the pitch.

A bumper crowd of 19,585 packed into Easter Road for the Hibees’ showdown against St Johnstone on March 5, including a sold-out away section.

While the action underwhelmed, with the sides playing out a 0-0 stalemate, the initiative succeeded in swelling the attendance.

And Dunfermline hope to have their own raucous home backing after slashing the price of all general admission tickets for Friday’s televised showdown against Morton to £5.

Asked if Hibs set the benchmark, Hughes said: “Absolutely. We are hoping for good numbers.

“When East End Park is rocking like it can be, we rise to the occasion.

“It is a fantastic incentive from the club. It is the start of the weekend, hopefully this place will be loud and we can get back to winning ways.

“Right through from the chairman [Ross McArthur] to Mo [Hutton] the kitman, everybody at the club is so supportive of what we are trying to do.

“There is not a stone left unturned in our attempts to be successful and everybody is playing their part.

Indeed, a dramatic win against a resurgent Morton side in front of a buoyant home crowd would be the perfect catalyst for a survival push.

Dunfermline are currently bottom of the Championship, one point behind Queen of the South and a further six adrift of guaranteed safety — albeit with a game in hand.

But Hughes knows his charges must do their talking on the pitch.

“There is no doubt about it — we need to find a way to win football matches,” added Hughes. “I like the game to be played in a certain style but if it was ugly and we nick it 1-0, then we will take that.

“I’ll take wins like that from now to the end of the season.

“We all know what is required at this time of the year.

“A win on Friday night would give us a lift and momentum. We are not too far away.

“They have never been too far away since I have come into the club — but we are under no illusions and not shying away from the fact we need to win games.”

