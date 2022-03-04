Dunfermline launch ‘Football for a Fiver’ scheme as John Hughes delivers passionate rallying cry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dunfermline launch ‘Football for a Fiver’ scheme as John Hughes delivers passionate rallying cry

By Alan Temple
March 4 2022, 12.46pm
Promotion: Hughes

Dunfermline have become the latest SPFL club to launch a ‘Football for a Fiver’ scheme.

All general admission tickets for the Pars’ home match against Morton on March 18 will be £5 as the Fife outfit seek to create a raucous atmosphere at East End Park.

Half of Dunfermline’s remaining 10 Championship fixtures take place on the Halbeath Road.

And boss John Hughes reckons a vocal backing could be pivotal to their survival bid. 

The initiative comes just a month after the appointment of new chief executive David Cook, with the Pars die-hard keen to foster a togetherness with supporters following a testing campaign.

Hughes said: “The fans have played such a massive role since I’ve been manager of the club.

“They’ve been vocal and very supportive at home and away. I hope they can come along for the Morton match and back the team again and roar us on in such a crucial match.”

Dunfermline’s promotion comes hot on the heels of Hibernian doing the same thing, with a sell-out expected against St Johnstone on Saturday as a result.

Close to 2,000 fans are ready to make the journey from Perth to the capital.  

Bobby Kamwa can ‘be a hero’ for Dunfermline as on-loan Leeds United striker eyes return

