Dunfermline launch ‘Football for a Fiver’ scheme as John Hughes delivers passionate rallying cry

Dunfermline have become the latest SPFL club to launch a ‘Football for a Fiver’ scheme.

All general admission tickets for the Pars’ home match against Morton on March 18 will be £5 as the Fife outfit seek to create a raucous atmosphere at East End Park.

Half of Dunfermline’s remaining 10 Championship fixtures take place on the Halbeath Road.

And boss John Hughes reckons a vocal backing could be pivotal to their survival bid.

Friday Night Football For A Fiver Come along to our Friday night home match against Greenock Morton for only £5 💪 📢 Let's get this place rocking 🥁 ➡️ https://t.co/OVoCqp1ZlA pic.twitter.com/JNChrKyBKL — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) March 3, 2022

The initiative comes just a month after the appointment of new chief executive David Cook, with the Pars die-hard keen to foster a togetherness with supporters following a testing campaign.

Hughes said: “The fans have played such a massive role since I’ve been manager of the club.

“They’ve been vocal and very supportive at home and away. I hope they can come along for the Morton match and back the team again and roar us on in such a crucial match.”

Dunfermline’s promotion comes hot on the heels of Hibernian doing the same thing, with a sell-out expected against St Johnstone on Saturday as a result.

Close to 2,000 fans are ready to make the journey from Perth to the capital.