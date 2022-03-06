3 Dunfermline talking points: Can Pars turn it around and avoid relegation?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
3 Dunfermline talking points: Can Pars turn it around and avoid relegation?

By Scott Lorimer
March 6 2022, 12.00pm
Courier Sport takes a look at three talking points from Dunfermline's 1-0 defeat to Arbroath.
With just nine games of the season to go, Dunfermline sit bottom of the Championship.

A 1-0 defeat away to Arbroath, combined with Queen of the South winning their second game on the bounce, sent John Hughes’ side to the foot of the table.

The result was probably not what the Pars deserved as they enjoyed most of the ball and came close on a number of occasions but it just wasn’t to be on the day.

Courier Sport takes a look at three Dunfermline talking points from the Gayfield tussle.

Fan reaction

At full-time a minority of the travelling support were quite vocal towards their players and, in particular, manager John Hughes.

Gayfield has not been a happy hunting ground for the Pars this season.

The last time the side visited the Angus coast, they had to have a police escort away from the ground after the 4-2 defeat – which turned out to be Peter Grant’s final game in charge.

In fact, any time they’ve faced Arbroath has been a bit if a disaster this campaign.

The Lichties have won four out of their four meetings with an 11-2 aggregate score.

Lewis McCann acknowledges the Dunfermline fans at full-time.
On Saturday, the fans again made their voices heard following Hughes’ sixth defeat since taking over in November.

Their complaints were not as extreme as the last time, but they demand better from their team who who don’t have long to turn things around.

Decent Pars performance

It won’t really mean anything to the Dunfermline fans following a defeat which saw them go bottom but they didn’t play badly.

They had to be patient in their play.

Supporters became increasingly frustrated with the ball being played back fairly frequently but the side kept hold of possession well.

Dan Pybus is hassled by Arbroath's Chris Hamilton
And when they did get through on goal they were inches away from scoring having hit the woodwork THREE times – Steven Lawless in each half and Kevin O’Hara in the first.

As John Hughes said post-match, they just didn’t “get the rub of the green”.

And it didn’t help that they were up against the toughest defence in the league.

Can they survive?

Dunfermline have only won four games in the league all season, which is clearly not good enough.

That has lead them to where they are today and now trail a resurgent Queen of the South side who have picked up seven points out of nine.

John Hughes watches on from the bench.
But on the basis of Saturday’s display, they look like a team that is ready for a fight and have the quality within them to get a result.

Another positive was the addition of Liam Polworth. He only got the final 10 minutes, but looked a good attacking addition to the midfield.

The side now have two huge games against Hamilton and then Morton next. Some kind of result in each of those could give them a fighting chance.

But it could all come down to the final game of the season at East End Park when they host the Doonhamers.

John Hughes says his side ‘deserved something’ from Arbroath defeat and urges his Dunfermline players to keep believing

