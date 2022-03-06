Clay face mask review: Does the ‘world’s most powerful facial’ really work?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Health & Wellbeing

Clay face mask review: Does the ‘world’s most powerful facial’ really work?

By Saskia Harper
March 6 2022, 12.03pm
Post Thumbnail

As a teen, you’re promised any skin problems you have will disappear long before adulthood.

But as east coast Scots, the cold weather we encounter can lead to dry skin. And we all occasionally notice a spot or blemish we need a quick fix for.

This week I found a few marks around my face and a sore under-the-skin spot trying its best to break through to the surface on my jawline.

With weekend plans, I wanted them gone ASAP. But could the product dubbed “the world’s most powerful facial”, give my skin a super-boost?

After seeing it go viral online, I was immediately drawn to the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay’s promise to “deep pore cleanse” and to make my face “pulsate”.

The face you make when you realise you have to share these pictures of yourself online.

I wasn’t sure what this would involve, but I was intrigued to try it out.

How does it work?

You mix the clay with equal parts raw apple cider vinegar or water. You must use a non-metal bowl and utensil for mixing, or it won’t work as well, according to the instructions.

I mixed in apple cider vinegar to create a paste, using a sponge to apply it to my face.

You can buy apple cider vinegar from Holland & Barrett, or you can use water.

You should apply quite a thick layer – up to a quarter of an inch all over the face.

Then leave it on your skin for five to 10 minutes for delicate skin, or up to 20 minutes for non-sensitive skin.

At first, it feels just like any other face mask you might get in Superdrug or Poundland.

Mix it into a paste with a non-metal utensil.

But as it starts to harden on your face, you really feel the difference. It pulls your skin tight and it might feel itchy in places.

After 20 minutes, wash off the mask with a wet face cloth. I patted the damp cloth into my skin before trying to remove the mask, so it came off with ease and I wasn’t trying to scrape dry flakes of the mask off my skin.

It takes a bit of work to remove, but once it’s off, your skin feels clean and fresh. It’s almost a relief.

Leave the mask on for max 20 minutes.

Your face will likely be noticeably red, but this should die down within half an hour, if not less.

You can repeat the process once a week, or more frequently for “problem” skin.

Does the mask work?

My skin felt incredible after using the mask. It really did feel like all the bad stuff had been sucked out of my face.

I was expecting my under-the-skin spot to come to a head the next day, but it didn’t.

However, it wasn’t sore the next morning and I could barely find where it had been, which I’ll take as a good sign.

Overall, I would recommend this beauty product to anyone who doesn’t have sensitive skin, who can put up with 20 minutes of mild discomfort and wants to treat themselves to a really vigorous facial.

