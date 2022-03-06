4 talking points from Covid-hit Dundee’s draw at Motherwell – fight, Declan McDaid, Harry Sharp and who might be back for St Mirren?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee remain bottom of the Premiership but have given themselves a glimmer of hope with their ninth away point of the campaign.

The 1-1 draw at Motherwell, too, came amid another Covid crisis that left manager Mark McGhee without nine first-team players.

With nine games left, the Dark Blues are a point behind St Johnstone and nine from guaranteed safety.

But what can we take from the draw at Fir Park?

Fight

Missing due to Covid or injury were Charlie Adam, Niall McGinn, Ian Lawlor, Adam Legzdins, Danny Mullen, Zak Rudden, Luke McCowan, Cillian Sheridan, Paul McGowan and Christie Elliott.

No strikers, no senior goalkeepers and only six available substitutes would normally condemn a team bottom of the table to defeat.

However, Dundee showed real fight, determination and plenty of good build-up play at Motherwell.

Fight and determination that were certainly missing last week in defeat to Livingston.

And that feeds hope that the Dark Blues can survive this battle against relegation.

McDaid

It would have surprised many to see Declan McDaid employed as a striker at Motherwell – it may well have surprised the player himself.

However, manager McGhee was full of praise for the work put in by the winger in the unfamiliar role.

At times he held the ball up well, won fouls and used his energy to harry the home defenders.

When the former Ayr man left for League One Falkirk on loan, it may well have signalled the end of his time as a Dundee player.

Indeed this was his first appearance for the Dark Blues since a substitute appearance back in September and a first league start since a 1-1 draw at Inverness back in April.

McDaid has been given another chance and showed he’s got the ability to take it.

Goalkeeper

Harry Sharp, too, was a surprise starter after Ian Lawlor’s late call-off.

The 20-year-old showed up well in his league debut, having played just half-an-hour of first-team football previously in a Challenge Cup match in 2019.

And he made a crucial late save to deny Kaiyne Woolery, getting down low to ensure his side picked up what could be an important point come the end of the season.

St Mirren

It’s likely Sharp will continue in goal on Wednesday night as St Mirren visit Dens Park.

Manager McGhee was unsure whether Adam Legzdins would be back after he returned to training on Friday.

What is clear is none of the players missing due to Covid, positive cases or close contacts, will be available yet.

Charlie Adam and Niall McGinn have a chance while Cillian Sheridan remains out for the remainder of the season.

So Wednesday will require another huge effort from the remaining players if Dundee are to win their crucial game in hand against St Mirren.