Covid-hit Dundee’s draw at Motherwell showed they are up for the fight says boss Mark McGhee as he gives tentative update on possible returns for St Mirren clash

Mark McGhee says the attitude of his Dundee players in the 1-1 draw at Motherwell showed they are up for the fight in the battle to avoid the drop.

The Dark Blues squad was ravaged by Covid call-offs and injuries with only five substitutes available, no recognised striker and a league debut for young goalkeeper Harry Sharp.

However, they shocked their hosts with an early lead thanks to Paul McMullan’s curling effort and were positive throughout the contest.

A Joe Efford strike on 18 minutes levelled matters and Sharp had to make a good save to deny Kaiyne Woolery late on.

‘We showed we are up for it’

McGhee, though, was delighted with the application of his players as he gained his second point since taking charge.

“We’ve got to be more than pleased,” the Dens boss said.

“Harry Sharp came in and Declan (McDaid) was up front, he hadn’t played there and hadn’t played since we came in.

“Both acquitted themselves really well and I was delighted with them.

“We had to concentrate but we came through it.

“I had hoped Wednesday would be a foothold and we could start to build something but then we lose five players from the team that started.

“It was like we were starting again but I think today did continue from that so I am quite happy.

“There is a hard road ahead but we showed today and last Wednesday that we are up for it.”

Sharp’s late call

Ian Lawlor has been the man with the gloves since McGhee’s arrival with Adam Legzdins still to return from illness and injury.

However, the Irishman was ruled out on the morning of the trip to Fir Park with Sharp stepping in to make his first Dundee start.

McGhee revealed: “The others we knew yesterday but Ian Lawlor only tested positive this morning so we had to get the young goalie out of his bed and tell him to bring his gloves!

“I was delighted for him.”

Any back for St Mirren?

On top of six players missing due to Covid, the Dark Blues were without skipper Charlie Adam after he picked up a hamstring knock against Hibs in midweek.

Niall McGinn was also a late call-off for this one but it’s unclear whether either will be fit to return for this Wednesday’s home clash with St Mirren.

“The Covid guys won’t be back, they have set rules they have to adhere to,” McGhee added.

“Charlie and Niall McGinn could be back but I can’t say for sure.”