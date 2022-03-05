Covid-hit Dundee’s draw at Motherwell showed they are up for the fight says boss Mark McGhee as he gives tentative update on possible returns for St Mirren clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid-hit Dundee’s draw at Motherwell showed they are up for the fight says boss Mark McGhee as he gives tentative update on possible returns for St Mirren clash

By George Cran
March 5 2022, 6.15pm
Dundee manager Mark McGhee.
Mark McGhee says the attitude of his Dundee players in the 1-1 draw at Motherwell showed they are up for the fight in the battle to avoid the drop.

The Dark Blues squad was ravaged by Covid call-offs and injuries with only five substitutes available, no recognised striker and a league debut for young goalkeeper Harry Sharp.

However, they shocked their hosts with an early lead thanks to Paul McMullan’s curling effort and were positive throughout the contest.

A Joe Efford strike on 18 minutes levelled matters and Sharp had to make a good save to deny Kaiyne Woolery late on.

Paul McMullan makes it 1-0.

‘We showed we are up for it’

McGhee, though, was delighted with the application of his players as he gained his second point since taking charge.

“We’ve got to be more than pleased,” the Dens boss said.

“Harry Sharp came in and Declan (McDaid) was up front, he hadn’t played there and hadn’t played since we came in.

“Both acquitted themselves really well and I was delighted with them.

“We had to concentrate but we came through it.

“I had hoped Wednesday would be a foothold and we could start to build something but then we lose five players from the team that started.

“It was like we were starting again but I think today did continue from that so I am quite happy.

“There is a hard road ahead but we showed today and last Wednesday that we are up for it.”

Sharp’s late call

Ian Lawlor has been the man with the gloves since McGhee’s arrival with Adam Legzdins still to return from illness and injury.

However, the Irishman was ruled out on the morning of the trip to Fir Park with Sharp stepping in to make his first Dundee start.

Dundee goalkeeper Harry Sharp and goalscorer Paul McMullan at full-time.

McGhee revealed: “The others we knew yesterday but Ian Lawlor only tested positive this morning so we had to get the young goalie out of his bed and tell him to bring his gloves!

“I was delighted for him.”

Any back for St Mirren?

On top of six players missing due to Covid, the Dark Blues were without skipper Charlie Adam after he picked up a hamstring knock against Hibs in midweek.

Charlie Adam goes off injured against Hibs
Niall McGinn was also a late call-off for this one but it’s unclear whether either will be fit to return for this Wednesday’s home clash with St Mirren.

“The Covid guys won’t be back, they have set rules they have to adhere to,” McGhee added.

“Charlie and Niall McGinn could be back but I can’t say for sure.”

