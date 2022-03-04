Dundee hit by further Covid case – with five players identified as close contacts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee hit by further Covid case – with five players identified as close contacts

By Scott Lorimer
March 4 2022, 3.27pm Updated: March 4 2022, 11.53pm
Dens Park.
Dundee have been dealt a blow ahead of their trip to Motherwell on Saturday with another Covid case identified.

Zak Rudden, Luke McCowan and another unnamed player were already ruled out of the trip to Fir Park due to the need to isolate from earlier in the week.

Now another player has tested positive, with a further five identified as close contacts.

Zak Rudden will again miss out this weekend due to Covid
Some of those close contacts have been fully vaccinated and can play a part in the clash, but those not triple jagged will have to isolate for 10 days.

That would see them sit out the games against Motherwell, St Mirren AND the Scottish Cup quarter final with Rangers on March 13.

Statement

The Dark Blues confirmed the positive cases in a statement and said they were following the proper procedures:

Dundee Football Club can confirm that our scheduled Covid-19 testing this week has returned two positive tests,” it read.

“The first positive case earlier this week led to five players being identified as close contacts and as a result, some members of the squad missed out against Hibernian due to isolation periods.

“Testing ahead of tomorrow’s match at Fir Park has returned another positive case and as a result, a further five players have been identified as close contacts and some further players will have to isolate as a result.

“The club is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities.”

