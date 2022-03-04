Dundee hit by further Covid case – with five players identified as close contacts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee have been dealt a blow ahead of their trip to Motherwell on Saturday with another Covid case identified.

Zak Rudden, Luke McCowan and another unnamed player were already ruled out of the trip to Fir Park due to the need to isolate from earlier in the week.

Now another player has tested positive, with a further five identified as close contacts.

Some of those close contacts have been fully vaccinated and can play a part in the clash, but those not triple jagged will have to isolate for 10 days.

That would see them sit out the games against Motherwell, St Mirren AND the Scottish Cup quarter final with Rangers on March 13.

Statement

The Dark Blues confirmed the positive cases in a statement and said they were following the proper procedures:

“Dundee Football Club can confirm that our scheduled Covid-19 testing this week has returned two positive tests,” it read.

“The first positive case earlier this week led to five players being identified as close contacts and as a result, some members of the squad missed out against Hibernian due to isolation periods.

“Testing ahead of tomorrow’s match at Fir Park has returned another positive case and as a result, a further five players have been identified as close contacts and some further players will have to isolate as a result.

“The club is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities.”