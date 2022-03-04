Mark McGhee reveals odds on Yaya Sanogo swoop and confirms Dundee will be without Charlie Adam for Motherwell trip

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Mark McGhee has confirmed his interest in former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo.

The 29-year-old is a free agent having left Huddersfield Town in the summer but has been keeping up his fitness with French side Toulouse.

FA Cup winner Sanogo could be a perfect fit up front alongside Zak Rudden and Danny Mullen as the Dark Blues look to fight their way out of their relegation battle.

However, while McGhee is keen to bring the attacker in, the Dens Park gaffer admits a move is hanging in the balance.

“He is not here,” McGhee responded when asked how likely a deal would be.

“We have been interested in the boy but I would say 60 percent not.”

Team news

Meanwhile, the Dark Blues will be without Charlie Adam for the trip to Motherwell on Saturday.

The Dee earned their first point of Mark McGhee’s reign on Wednesday night in the 0-0 draw with Hibs.

They will look to build on that when they travel to McGhee’s former side at Fir Park.

But they will have to do so without their skipper. The 36-year-old limped off the field against Hibs with a hamstring injury but hasn’t quite recovered in time for the trip west.

“Gerry (Docherty, physio) said it is a grade one and he might be fit for Wednesday but he won’t be fit for Saturday,” McGhee said.

“It is a blow because he stood out the other night and he did well.

“His quality from set plays you also miss.”

A number of other players will be absent from the squad due to Covid.