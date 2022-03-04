Tony Watt and Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United duo face fitness sweat for Celtic cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tony Watt and Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United duo face fitness sweat for Celtic cup clash

By Ewan Smith
March 4 2022, 10.27pm
Tony Watt and Dylan Levitt hope to be fit for the visit of Celtic
Tony Watt and Dylan Levitt hope to be fit for the visit of Celtic

Dundee United pair Tony Watt and Dylan Levitt are facing a fitness race to star against Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Watt and Levitt are expected to be OUT of Saturday’s crucial Scottish Premiership clash with Hearts.

Midfield playmaker Levitt has been missing since coming off injured in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Aberdeen.

Striker Watt was also crocked just 12 minutes into the 2-1 loss at Livingston on Wednesday.

Celtic are due to visit Tannadice a week on Monday in a last eight clash but United hope their key men will both be back for that game.

Tony Watt hopes to be fit to face Celtic

“Tony will be similar to Dylan Levitt,” said United boss Tam Courts.

“He’s caught it early enough and it won’t keep him out for weeks and weeks.

“He’s come off with it and will need to go for a scan. Tony certainly won’t be available this weekend.

“But hopefully, with the time we have between now and the Celtic game, they could be back for that.”

‘Four cup finals left’ as Tony Watt misses Hearts clash

Meanwhile, Courts has has told his players they have ‘four cup finals’ coming up as they fight for a top six spot.

United dropped down to sixth place with the defeat at Livi and face third placed Hearts at Tannadice on Saturday.

Courts added: “Nobody is really going on a clear run of consistent form.

“When you get a win it can catapult you up the table.

Tam Courts watched his Dundee United side lose to Livingston on Wednesday

“We are frustrated and angry after Livingston the other night.

“But you have to move on quickly because the games are coming thick and fast.

“You can’t pay too much attention to the week-to-week rise and falls.

“What’s frustrating has been going ahead in games and not making the most of it.

“We need to back it up and carry it through when we go ahead in games.

“I want to see us pressing forward again when we get in front.

“Hearts have been very good. It’s pretty clear they are the third best team in the league in terms of quality and depth of squad.

“We have four cup finals, essentially, and are still in control of our destiny.

“We have to be calm, in control and hopefully get the points we need to be in the top six.”

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards vows he’ll ‘take it on the chin’ after own goal nightmare

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]