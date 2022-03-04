Tony Watt and Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United duo face fitness sweat for Celtic cup clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United pair Tony Watt and Dylan Levitt are facing a fitness race to star against Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Watt and Levitt are expected to be OUT of Saturday’s crucial Scottish Premiership clash with Hearts.

Midfield playmaker Levitt has been missing since coming off injured in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Aberdeen.

Striker Watt was also crocked just 12 minutes into the 2-1 loss at Livingston on Wednesday.

Celtic are due to visit Tannadice a week on Monday in a last eight clash but United hope their key men will both be back for that game.

“Tony will be similar to Dylan Levitt,” said United boss Tam Courts.

“He’s caught it early enough and it won’t keep him out for weeks and weeks.

“He’s come off with it and will need to go for a scan. Tony certainly won’t be available this weekend.

“But hopefully, with the time we have between now and the Celtic game, they could be back for that.”

‘Four cup finals left’ as Tony Watt misses Hearts clash

Meanwhile, Courts has has told his players they have ‘four cup finals’ coming up as they fight for a top six spot.

United dropped down to sixth place with the defeat at Livi and face third placed Hearts at Tannadice on Saturday.

Courts added: “Nobody is really going on a clear run of consistent form.

“When you get a win it can catapult you up the table.

“We are frustrated and angry after Livingston the other night.

“But you have to move on quickly because the games are coming thick and fast.

“You can’t pay too much attention to the week-to-week rise and falls.

“What’s frustrating has been going ahead in games and not making the most of it.

“We need to back it up and carry it through when we go ahead in games.

“I want to see us pressing forward again when we get in front.

“Hearts have been very good. It’s pretty clear they are the third best team in the league in terms of quality and depth of squad.

“We have four cup finals, essentially, and are still in control of our destiny.

“We have to be calm, in control and hopefully get the points we need to be in the top six.”