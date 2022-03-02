Livingston 2 Dundee United 1: Ryan Edwards own goal consigns United to damaging defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Livingston 2 Dundee United 1: Ryan Edwards own goal consigns United to damaging defeat

By Ewan Smith
March 2 2022, 9.44pm
Ryan Edwards suffered late heartbreak as his own goal handed Livingston the win over Dundee United
Ryan Edwards suffered late heartbreak as his own goal handed Livingston the win over Dundee United

Ryan Edwards scored a late own goal as Dundee United’s top six hopes took a massive blow at Livingston.

Edwards sliced a Nicky Devlin cross into his own net in 83 minutes as Livi overturned an early deficit to claim a crucial win.

United had taken an early lead through Liam Smith before Scott Pittman levelled.

And they are now down to sixth and just three points ahead of tenth placed Aberdeen.

Livingston went into this one on the back of a four goal hammering of Dundee at the weekend.

They also had a better head-to-head with United – having beaten the Tannadice side in December.

United also hadn’t won at the Tony Macaroni Arena since 2005.

Alan Forrest started for Livi after being linked with a pre-contract move to United.

United were without the injured Dylan Levitt and they moved Smith into midfield with Kevin McDonald dropping to the bench.

United went ahead inside two minutes after a stunning counter attack.

Ilmari Niskanen linked with Tony Watt and his low cross was met at the back post by Smith who netted his second goal for the club.

The hosts almost responded immediately as former Arbroath star Joel Nouble looped a header onto the roof of the net.

Tony Watt injured

Liam Smith put Dundee United ahead at Livingston

United were then dealt a massive blow as Tony Watt came off injured after pulling up on the Livi turf.

And the hosts drew level on 23 minutes through Pittman.

Nouble’s flick found Bruce Anderson who turned Ross Graham inside out to set-up Scott Pittman.

Pittman blasted beyond Benjamin Siegrist from 15 yards and it was game on.

The match was wide open with chances aplenty at both ends.

Scott Pittman drew Livingston level against Dundee United

Niskanen should have restored the Tannadice side’s lead in 30 minutes.

Freeman broke clear on the right and his deep cross found Niskanen unmarked at the back post.

But while the Finland star had time to pick his spot his header went straight at Livi keeper Max Stryjek.

Livingston star Joel Nouble caused Dundee United real problems down the flank

Siegrist was then a relieved man as he watched an 18 yard strike from Forrest skid wide.

Pittman also flashed a 15 yard effort over.

United were relieved to hear the half-time whistle with Nouble and Forrest causing them big problems down the flanks.

Dundee United hoping for second half response at Livingston

Livingston almost took the lead in 46 minutes.

Anderson’s low cross was met by Pittman with Siegrist producing a point-blank save.

United were having a torrid time in defence with Livi’s fast, free-flowing movement pulling them apart.

But they could have restored their lead on 59 minutes through sub Nicky Clark.

Tam Courts was frustrated as Livingston caused Dundee United problems on the flanks

Calum Butcher’s superb through ball sent Clark clear but his low 15 yard effort found the side-netting.

United almost pressed the self-destruct button on 60 minutes as a poor Siegrist clearance fell straight to Forrest.

Only a superb recovery by the Swiss keeper to block from Forrest kept the score level.

Alan Forrest
James Forrest came close to giving Livingston the lead

Siegrist made another incredible save to turn over another long-range effort from Forrest.

The game was now on a knife-edge.

Sub Kevin McDonald was becoming increasingly influential for United.

And his 76th minute sliced attempt almost set up Marc McNulty to score but the striker headed over.

But United suffered late heartbreak as Edwards sliced a Devlin cross into his own net.

Teams for Livingston v Dundee United

Livingston: Stryjek; Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Penrice, Holt, Omeonga, Pittman, Forrest (Bailey 81), Anderson (Soto 70), Nouble (Montano 81). Subs: Konovalov; Boyes, Longridge, Sibbald, Shinnie, Lewis.

Dundee United: Siegrist; Smith, Niskanen, Edwards, Graham (McMann 51), Mulgrew, Butcher (McDonald 67), Freeman (Mochrie 51), Harkes, Watt (Clark 13), McNulty. Subs: Eriksson; Meekison, Neilson, MacLeod, Cudjoe.

Referee  – Colin Steven

 

