Livingston 2 Dundee United 1: Ryan Edwards own goal consigns United to damaging defeat

Ryan Edwards scored a late own goal as Dundee United’s top six hopes took a massive blow at Livingston.

Edwards sliced a Nicky Devlin cross into his own net in 83 minutes as Livi overturned an early deficit to claim a crucial win.

United had taken an early lead through Liam Smith before Scott Pittman levelled.

And they are now down to sixth and just three points ahead of tenth placed Aberdeen.

Our six-game unbeaten run comes to an end as we concede late in West Lothian#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/cazToNvai4 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) March 2, 2022

Livingston went into this one on the back of a four goal hammering of Dundee at the weekend.

They also had a better head-to-head with United – having beaten the Tannadice side in December.

United also hadn’t won at the Tony Macaroni Arena since 2005.

Alan Forrest started for Livi after being linked with a pre-contract move to United.

United were without the injured Dylan Levitt and they moved Smith into midfield with Kevin McDonald dropping to the bench.

United went ahead inside two minutes after a stunning counter attack.

Ilmari Niskanen linked with Tony Watt and his low cross was met at the back post by Smith who netted his second goal for the club.

The hosts almost responded immediately as former Arbroath star Joel Nouble looped a header onto the roof of the net.

Tony Watt injured

United were then dealt a massive blow as Tony Watt came off injured after pulling up on the Livi turf.

And the hosts drew level on 23 minutes through Pittman.

Nouble’s flick found Bruce Anderson who turned Ross Graham inside out to set-up Scott Pittman.

Pittman blasted beyond Benjamin Siegrist from 15 yards and it was game on.

The match was wide open with chances aplenty at both ends.

Niskanen should have restored the Tannadice side’s lead in 30 minutes.

Freeman broke clear on the right and his deep cross found Niskanen unmarked at the back post.

But while the Finland star had time to pick his spot his header went straight at Livi keeper Max Stryjek.

Siegrist was then a relieved man as he watched an 18 yard strike from Forrest skid wide.

Pittman also flashed a 15 yard effort over.

United were relieved to hear the half-time whistle with Nouble and Forrest causing them big problems down the flanks.

Dundee United hoping for second half response at Livingston

Livingston almost took the lead in 46 minutes.

Anderson’s low cross was met by Pittman with Siegrist producing a point-blank save.

United were having a torrid time in defence with Livi’s fast, free-flowing movement pulling them apart.

But they could have restored their lead on 59 minutes through sub Nicky Clark.

Calum Butcher’s superb through ball sent Clark clear but his low 15 yard effort found the side-netting.

United almost pressed the self-destruct button on 60 minutes as a poor Siegrist clearance fell straight to Forrest.

Only a superb recovery by the Swiss keeper to block from Forrest kept the score level.

Siegrist made another incredible save to turn over another long-range effort from Forrest.

The game was now on a knife-edge.

Sub Kevin McDonald was becoming increasingly influential for United.

And his 76th minute sliced attempt almost set up Marc McNulty to score but the striker headed over.

But United suffered late heartbreak as Edwards sliced a Devlin cross into his own net.

Teams for Livingston v Dundee United

Livingston: Stryjek; Devlin, Fitzwater, Obileye, Penrice, Holt, Omeonga, Pittman, Forrest (Bailey 81), Anderson (Soto 70), Nouble (Montano 81). Subs: Konovalov; Boyes, Longridge, Sibbald, Shinnie, Lewis.

Dundee United: Siegrist; Smith, Niskanen, Edwards, Graham (McMann 51), Mulgrew, Butcher (McDonald 67), Freeman (Mochrie 51), Harkes, Watt (Clark 13), McNulty. Subs: Eriksson; Meekison, Neilson, MacLeod, Cudjoe.

Referee – Colin Steven