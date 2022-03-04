Zander Clark set to return for St Johnstone against Hibs as Callum Davidson offers tantalising ‘touch and go’ Shaun Rooney update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Zander Clark set to return for St Johnstone against Hibs as Callum Davidson offers tantalising ‘touch and go’ Shaun Rooney update

By Gordon Bannerman
March 4 2022, 10.28pm
Zander Clark is available for St Johnstone for Saturday's Hibs clash
Zander Clark is available for St Johnstone for Saturday's Hibs clash

Fit again Zander Clark is set to return to the St Johnstone side for Saturday’s all-important clash with Hibs.

The Saints No 1 has shaken off a calf strain and, barring any last minute hitches, will come into Callum Davidson’s starting XI in place of Elliot Parish.

Clark will be joined in the Perth squad by midfielder Murray Davidson and attacker Glenn Middleton, who missed out against parent club Rangers in midweek.

And Davidson also offered a tantalising update on double cup-winning goal hero Shaun Rooney and fellow full-back Callum Booth.

St Johnstone's Zander Clark suffers an injury.
St Johnstone’s Zander Clark is fit again after suffering a calf injury against Aberdeen

“It’s a massive boost to get Zander back,” said the Saints boss.

“Wednesday (v Rangers) just came too early and he hadn’t done enough work.

“The pitch was quite heavy as well and that could be the worst thing for calf problems.

“I wanted to make sure he was right and he hasn’t had a reaction. He trained well on Friday and he’s available to play.

Elliot Parish is a very good No 2 and he has been great. He has pulled off some fantastic saves in the games he has played.

St Johnstone have missed Shaun Rooney’s attacking threat from wing back – but he is almost fit again

“But Zander is our No 1.

“Zander has probably been our most consistent player this season so it’s great to get someone like him back.”

He added: “Shaun Rooney and Callum Booth are touch and go for this game, so that’s good news.”

St Johnstone players determined to reward nearly 2,000 Perth fans heading to Easter Road with a win against Hibs, says James Brown

