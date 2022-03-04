Zander Clark set to return for St Johnstone against Hibs as Callum Davidson offers tantalising ‘touch and go’ Shaun Rooney update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fit again Zander Clark is set to return to the St Johnstone side for Saturday’s all-important clash with Hibs.

The Saints No 1 has shaken off a calf strain and, barring any last minute hitches, will come into Callum Davidson’s starting XI in place of Elliot Parish.

Clark will be joined in the Perth squad by midfielder Murray Davidson and attacker Glenn Middleton, who missed out against parent club Rangers in midweek.

And Davidson also offered a tantalising update on double cup-winning goal hero Shaun Rooney and fellow full-back Callum Booth.

“It’s a massive boost to get Zander back,” said the Saints boss.

“Wednesday (v Rangers) just came too early and he hadn’t done enough work.

“The pitch was quite heavy as well and that could be the worst thing for calf problems.

“I wanted to make sure he was right and he hasn’t had a reaction. He trained well on Friday and he’s available to play.

“Elliot Parish is a very good No 2 and he has been great. He has pulled off some fantastic saves in the games he has played.

“But Zander is our No 1.

“Zander has probably been our most consistent player this season so it’s great to get someone like him back.”

He added: “Shaun Rooney and Callum Booth are touch and go for this game, so that’s good news.”