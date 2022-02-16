St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson backs his squad to cope with QUADRUPLE injury blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson backs his squad to cope with QUADRUPLE injury blow

By Eric Nicolson
February 16 2022, 4.04pm
Zander Clark is one of four players injured against Aberdeen.
Callum Davidson has backed his St Johnstone squad to cope with the latest quadruple injury blow.

Zander Clark, Callum Hendry, Melker Hallberg and Callum Booth all had to be taken off during the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen on Tuesday night.

With Davidson already deprived of the services of David Wotherspoon, Chris Kane, Craig Bryson, Cammy MacPherson and Shaun Rooney, it’s a rising casualty count that would test clubs with the deepest of playing resources.

The Perth boss is keeping his fingers crossed that the Pittodrie quartet won’t be out long-term and he does expect to see members of his squad return for the weekend clash with Hearts.

St Johnstone's Zander Clark suffers an injury.
“We’ll see how the walking wounded are,” said Davidson.

“Hopefully I’ll have a couple of boys back – Nadir (Ciftci), Mikey (O’Halloran) and Murray (Davidson).

“I might lose two or three so it would be good to have two or three returning.

“My squad is being tested just now – it’s been tested all season.

“But we’ve brought players into the club who are of a good standard and hopefully we’ll put in another performance on Saturday.”

St Johnstone talking points: 3 League Cup-winning players left standing, Jamie McCart and Glenn Middleton are back and encouraging numbers

