St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson backs his squad to cope with QUADRUPLE injury blow

Callum Davidson has backed his St Johnstone squad to cope with the latest quadruple injury blow.

Zander Clark, Callum Hendry, Melker Hallberg and Callum Booth all had to be taken off during the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen on Tuesday night.

With Davidson already deprived of the services of David Wotherspoon, Chris Kane, Craig Bryson, Cammy MacPherson and Shaun Rooney, it’s a rising casualty count that would test clubs with the deepest of playing resources.

The Perth boss is keeping his fingers crossed that the Pittodrie quartet won’t be out long-term and he does expect to see members of his squad return for the weekend clash with Hearts.

“We’ll see how the walking wounded are,” said Davidson.

“Hopefully I’ll have a couple of boys back – Nadir (Ciftci), Mikey (O’Halloran) and Murray (Davidson).

“I might lose two or three so it would be good to have two or three returning.

“My squad is being tested just now – it’s been tested all season.

“But we’ve brought players into the club who are of a good standard and hopefully we’ll put in another performance on Saturday.”