Police bid to trace man last seen near Forth Road Bridge in early hours

By Caroline Spencer
February 16 2022, 4.24pm
Police have launched an appeal to track down a man seen near the Forth Road Bridge in the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called to the area near South Queensferry at around 2.30am on Wednesday and carried out a search.

However, the man was not found and further searches have taken place throughout the day.

Red Ford C-Max car

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Inquiries have established that the man may have travelled to the South Queensferry area in a red Ford C-Max car (registration either A9 TXR or ET57 TVU), which may be parked somewhere in the surrounding area currently.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who believes they have seen the man or this car to please come forward.

“Anyone with information on the man or his vehicle should call police on 101, quoting incident 0208 of February 16.”

