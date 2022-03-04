Mark McGhee tells Dundee players to focus on performances ahead of crucial Motherwell clash – and insists 2017 Fir Park sacking still makes no sense

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Mark McGhee is encouraging his players to focus on performances instead of worrying about results in their battle to beat the drop.

The Dark Blues earned the first point of the McGhee and Simon Rusk era on Wednesday night with a 0-0 draw at home to Hibs.

Focus on performing well

The Dark Blues boss believes that result is something to build on but insists his side need to focus on what is in front of them – starting against Motherwell on Saturday – rather than worrying about the bigger picture.

“First and foremost it is the short-term and this game,” McGhee said.

“We have to try and get a foothold and claw our way back to form, confidence and results.

“I’m hoping Wednesday is that foothold and we can build on that.

“I don’t want them to worry about the result or the implications.

“I want them to concentrate on the performances and they will bring results.”

‘Let down’ by Motherwell sacking

McGhee is set to return to Fir Park for the first time since his sacking, following a 5-1 defeat to Dundee, in 2017.

The 64-year-old insists he met all of the tasks asked of him by Motherwell, including keeping the Steelmen in the top-flight.

He admits he is looking forward to reuniting with some old faces, but still feels hurt over his dismissal.

“My memories of Fir Park are all positive until I left and that is when I feel let down,” he said.

“I was given a brief by Les (Hutchison, former chairman) and I was given 18 months to fulfil it.

“I did it in five months and then when it got a little bit sticky the following season, as far as I am concerned, we had injuries and were weakened and I got sacked.

“It just didn’t make sense to me at all.

“They got me in because they were worried about the state of the place and the club going down.

“They gave me a list of objectives and every single one I fulfilled, including keeping us up and we finished mid-table.

“The season before could have only been a success and to leave the way I did was disappointing.

“I am also not someone who holds grudges.

“I have spoken to Alan (Burrows) and I will be looking forward to seeing all the boys that were there when I was there.”