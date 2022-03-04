Mark McGhee tells Dundee players to focus on performances ahead of crucial Motherwell clash – and insists 2017 Fir Park sacking still makes no sense

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark McGhee tells Dundee players to focus on performances ahead of crucial Motherwell clash – and insists 2017 Fir Park sacking still makes no sense

By Scott Lorimer
March 4 2022, 10.30pm
Mark McGhee watches on in his final game in charge of Motherwell in 2017.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee is encouraging his players to focus on performances instead of worrying about results in their battle to beat the drop.

The Dark Blues earned the first point of the McGhee and Simon Rusk era on Wednesday night with a 0-0 draw at home to Hibs.

Focus on performing well

The Dark Blues boss believes that result is something to build on but insists his side need to focus on what is in front of them – starting against Motherwell on Saturday – rather than worrying about the bigger picture.

“First and foremost it is the short-term and this game,” McGhee said.

Ryan Sweeney in action against Hibs.

“We have to try and get a foothold and claw our way back to form, confidence and results.

“I’m hoping Wednesday is that foothold and we can build on that.

“I don’t want them to worry about the result or the implications.

“I want them to concentrate on the performances and they will bring results.”

‘Let down’ by Motherwell sacking

McGhee is set to return to Fir Park for the first time since his sacking, following a 5-1 defeat to Dundee, in 2017.

The 64-year-old insists he met all of the tasks asked of him by Motherwell, including keeping the Steelmen in the top-flight.

He admits he is looking forward to reuniting with some old faces, but still feels hurt over his dismissal.

“My memories of Fir Park are all positive until I left and that is when I feel let down,” he said.

Mark McGhee pictured during the infamous incident at Pittodrie.

“I was given a brief by Les (Hutchison, former chairman) and I was given 18 months to fulfil it.

“I did it in five months and then when it got a little bit sticky the following season, as far as I am concerned, we had injuries and were weakened and I got sacked.

“It just didn’t make sense to me at all.

“They got me in because they were worried about the state of the place and the club going down.

“They gave me a list of objectives and every single one I fulfilled, including keeping us up and we finished mid-table.

“The season before could have only been a success and to leave the way I did was disappointing.

“I am also not someone who holds grudges.

“I have spoken to Alan (Burrows) and I will be looking forward to seeing all the boys that were there when I was there.”

