Shaun Rooney injury blow: St Johnstone cup hero out with ankle injury for the ‘foreseeable future’, Callum Davidson reveals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shaun Rooney will be out for the “foreseeable future”, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has revealed.

The double cup-winning hero has never fully recovered from the ankle injury he sustained against Livingston in mid-October.

And the problem will require further examination at the beginning of next week.

“He’s going to see a specialist about his ankle,” said Davidson.

“He’s been struggling for a wee while. Since he came off injured in the Livingston game he’s been aggravating it.

“We’ll get some news on Monday and hopefully it will be good news.

“But for the moment he’s going to be out for the foreseeable future.”

Craig Bryson operation

Rooney isn’t the only Saints player sidelined with an ankle injury.

Craig Bryson will get his operated on Monday and then be out for around six weeks thereafter.

With their Scottish Cup defence beginning at Kelty on Saturday and a bottom v second bottom Premiership clash with Dundee to follow, Davidson will not let his squad dwell on this latest setback.

“Shaun’s a big character and personality in the dressing room and a big player on the pitch,” he said.

“But for me it’s all about other players stepping up to the mark and showing me they want to play, not by words but by actions.

“Training has been really good and the attitude has been fantastic since we’ve come back.

“First half at Hearts we played like the old St Johnstone, I thought.

“There were signs of improvement – things I hadn’t seen in a wee while.

“We had energy and belief and there was character about the team.

“We were better in and without possession.

“With a few more additions we’ll have a strong squad to get us through to the end of the season.”