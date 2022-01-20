Shaun Rooney injury blow: St Johnstone cup hero out with ankle injury for the ‘foreseeable future’, Callum Davidson reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shaun Rooney injury blow: St Johnstone cup hero out with ankle injury for the ‘foreseeable future’, Callum Davidson reveals

By Eric Nicolson
January 20 2022, 10.25pm Updated: January 21 2022, 7.49am
PERTH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 11: Shaun Rooney in action for St Johnstone during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Rangers at McDiarmid Park on September 11, 2021, in Perth, Scotland (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Shaun Rooney will be out for the “foreseeable future”, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has revealed.

The double cup-winning hero has never fully recovered from the ankle injury he sustained against Livingston in mid-October.

And the problem will require further examination at the beginning of next week.

“He’s going to see a specialist about his ankle,” said Davidson.

“He’s been struggling for a wee while. Since he came off injured in the Livingston game he’s been aggravating it.

“We’ll get some news on Monday and hopefully it will be good news.

“But for the moment he’s going to be out for the foreseeable future.”

Craig Bryson operation

Rooney isn’t the only Saints player sidelined with an ankle injury.

Craig Bryson will get his operated on Monday and then be out for around six weeks thereafter.

With their Scottish Cup defence beginning at Kelty on Saturday and a bottom v second bottom Premiership clash with Dundee to follow, Davidson will not let his squad dwell on this latest setback.

“Shaun’s a big character and personality in the dressing room and a big player on the pitch,” he said.

“But for me it’s all about other players stepping up to the mark and showing me they want to play, not by words but by actions.

“Training has been really good and the attitude has been fantastic since we’ve come back.

“First half at Hearts we played like the old St Johnstone, I thought.

“There were signs of improvement – things I hadn’t seen in a wee while.

“We had energy and belief and there was character about the team.

“We were better in and without possession.

“With a few more additions we’ll have a strong squad to get us through to the end of the season.”

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hopeful a couple of signings are imminent despite rising prices

