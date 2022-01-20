Max Biamou set for Dundee United exit – without playing a single game at Tannadice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Max Biamou is set to leave Dundee United without playing a single game at Tannadice during an ill-fated spell at the club.

French striker Biamou arrived in October following his release from Coventry City as a free agent replacement for the injured Marc McNulty.

A lack of match fitness and a troublesome injury has limited Biamou to a total of just 55 minutes in a Dundee United shirt.

All three of his substitute appearances came away from home – at Hibernian, Livingston and Hearts.

And the arrival of Tony Watt has hastened Biamou’s exit, with English sides Cambridge United and Colchester United interested.

“Max was signed for a particular reason,” said Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

“But he got injured very early on in his career here.

“He has only just become available again so I am not sure of any developments on him.

“He is a guy who will be attractive to others outwith the club.

🗣 "When you are a player the most important thing is to feel at home first and comfortable where you go and I feel that here." 📺 Hear from striker Max Biamou for the first time since joining Dundee United. – https://t.co/9BOPGoSIKb#UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/9sAgNCLFA8 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 6, 2021

“I think it’s probably likely that if there’s an appropriate suitor he’ll probably leave.

“We didn’t expect to get Tony Watt as quickly as we did.

“That means we have more than enough supply on the front line with him and Marc McNulty back.”

Logan Chalmers loan?

Biamou is unlikely to be the only United player leaving this month.

Former club captain Mark Reynolds has already left to sign for League One leaders Cove Rangers.

Defender Mark Connolly joined Irish side Dundalk on loan earlier this month, following a short spell at Dunfermline.

Midfielder Flo Hoti is on the brink of joining Pars on loan.

And United are seeking suitors for a number of fringe players – including Logan Chalmers.

“There might be a few players who want to go on loan for game time,” added Courts.

“Flo Hoti to Dunfermline was looking pretty solid earlier this week.

“But I don’t know where we are with it. That would be a good move for him.

“Logan probably hasn’t had as much game time as he was expecting.

“He’s a very talented player.

“But he’s not played that much first-team football in his time here in four or five years.

“That is something we would like to help him address.”