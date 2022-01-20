Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Max Biamou set for Dundee United exit – without playing a single game at Tannadice

By Ewan Smith
January 20 2022, 10.26pm Updated: January 21 2022, 11.27am
Max Biamou knows his future lies away from Dundee United
Max Biamou knows his future lies away from Dundee United

Max Biamou is set to leave Dundee United without playing a single game at Tannadice during an ill-fated spell at the club.

French striker Biamou arrived in October following his release from Coventry City as a free agent replacement for the injured Marc McNulty.

A lack of match fitness and a troublesome injury has limited Biamou to a total of just 55 minutes in a Dundee United shirt.

All three of his substitute appearances came away from home – at Hibernian, Livingston and Hearts.

And the arrival of Tony Watt has hastened Biamou’s exit, with English sides Cambridge United and Colchester United interested.

Max Biamou has rarely featured for Dundee United

“Max was signed for a particular reason,” said Dundee United boss Tam Courts.

“But he got injured very early on in his career here.

“He has only just become available again so I am not sure of any developments on him.

“He is a guy who will be attractive to others outwith the club.

“I think it’s probably likely that if there’s an appropriate suitor he’ll probably leave.

“We didn’t expect to get Tony Watt as quickly as we did.

“That means we have more than enough supply on the front line with him and Marc McNulty back.”

Logan Chalmers loan?

Biamou is unlikely to be the only United player leaving this month.

Former club captain Mark Reynolds has already left to sign for League One leaders Cove Rangers.

Defender Mark Connolly joined Irish side Dundalk on loan earlier this month, following a short spell at Dunfermline.

Midfielder Flo Hoti is on the brink of joining Pars on loan.

And United are seeking suitors for a number of fringe players – including Logan Chalmers.

Logan Chalmers is set for a loan move away from Dundee United

“There might be a few players who want to go on loan for game time,” added Courts.

“Flo Hoti to Dunfermline was looking pretty solid earlier this week.

“But I don’t know where we are with it. That would be a good move for him.

“Logan probably hasn’t had as much game time as he was expecting.

“He’s a very talented player.

“But he’s not played that much first-team football in his time here in four or five years.

“That is something we would like to help him address.”

Tony Watt: I won’t ‘waste my breath’ on critics – most of them would bite their hand off to join ‘big club’ like Dundee United

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]