James McPake says Dundee couldn’t stand in Jason Cummings’ way with striker set to complete Australia move

Jason Cummings is on the verge of his Dundee exit with a move to Australia all but confirmed.

The 26-year-old is due to fly Down Under this weekend to seal a switch to A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

Cummings was an unused substitute for the Dark Blues in their midweek defeat at Livingston.

But that’s likely to be his last involvement as a Dundee player with his last appearance coming on December 14 in defeat at Hibs.

Shortly after that, Cummings had a high-profile breach of discipline, arriving on stage at the Open Goal Live event in Glasgow dressed as the Joker.

And was subsequently sent home from training by manager James McPake the following day.

Despite that, Dens boss McPake has wished the striker well in ahead of his move.

“Jason was in today and is booked for a flight on Saturday,” the Dundee manager confirmed.

“We wish him all the best, he helped us get promoted and I hope he does do well out in Australia.

“I hope he goes there, shows the type of player he can be when things are right and scores goals.

“We all know he’s got that in him, this is a great opportunity for him and a change of environment might be what he needs.

“We couldn’t stand in his way, similar to when Graham Dorrans went, because it’s a great way of living down there.

“Jason has to focus on his football and get that side of it right because when he does that, his scoring record shows what he’s capable of.”

Cummings scored 14 goals in 36 appearances for Dundee.

Signings?

That’s one out for Dundee but getting any more in the door continues to elude the Dark Blues.

Jay Chapman has been signed but is still awaiting a work permit while attempts to bring in the likes of Sam Cosgrove, Christian Doidge and Ash Taylor have come up short.

“We are still working on bringing players in,” McPake added.

“The budget was there anyway, it didn’t depend on Jason leaving, so it’s just about getting the right types in.

“Players have got to want to come and their clubs have got to want to let them go – so there’s a lot of work involved.

“We want to be stronger for this weekend and for next Wednesday, but it hasn’t been easy.”