James McPake says Dundee couldn’t stand in Jason Cummings’ way with striker set to complete Australia move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

James McPake says Dundee couldn’t stand in Jason Cummings’ way with striker set to complete Australia move

By George Cran
January 20 2022, 10.27pm
Jason Cummings.
Jason Cummings.

Jason Cummings is on the verge of his Dundee exit with a move to Australia all but confirmed.

The 26-year-old is due to fly Down Under this weekend to seal a switch to A-League side Central Coast Mariners.

Cummings was an unused substitute for the Dark Blues in their midweek defeat at Livingston.

But that’s likely to be his last involvement as a Dundee player with his last appearance coming on December 14 in defeat at Hibs.

Jason Cummings grabbed his last goal in a draw at Hearts.

Shortly after that, Cummings had a high-profile breach of discipline, arriving on stage at the Open Goal Live event in Glasgow dressed as the Joker.

And was subsequently sent home from training by manager James McPake the following day.

Despite that, Dens boss McPake has wished the striker well in ahead of his move.

“Jason was in today and is booked for a flight on Saturday,” the Dundee manager confirmed.

“We wish him all the best, he helped us get promoted and I hope he does do well out in Australia.

“I hope he goes there, shows the type of player he can be when things are right and scores goals.

“We all know he’s got that in him, this is a great opportunity for him and a change of environment might be what he needs.

“We couldn’t stand in his way, similar to when Graham Dorrans went, because it’s a great way of living down there.

“Jason has to focus on his football and get that side of it right because when he does that, his scoring record shows what he’s capable of.”

Cummings scored 14 goals in 36 appearances for Dundee.

Signings?

That’s one out for Dundee but getting any more in the door continues to elude the Dark Blues.

Jay Chapman has been signed but is still awaiting a work permit while attempts to bring in the likes of Sam Cosgrove, Christian Doidge and Ash Taylor have come up short.

“We are still working on bringing players in,” McPake added.

Dundee boss James McPake.

“The budget was there anyway, it didn’t depend on Jason leaving, so it’s just about getting the right types in.

“Players have got to want to come and their clubs have got to want to let them go – so there’s a lot of work involved.

“We want to be stronger for this weekend and for next Wednesday, but it hasn’t been easy.”

 

Paul McGowan issues ‘we’re in a dogfight now and need to realise that’ blast as Dundee star brands top-six talk ‘s****’

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]