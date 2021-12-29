Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee striker Jason Cummings set for move Down Under?

By George Cran
December 29 2021, 10.27pm
Jason Cummings.
Jason Cummings could be heading Down Under as he prepares his Dundee exit.

The Scotland striker is unlikely to feature again for the Dark Blues after his unsanctioned appearance at the Open Goal Live event earlier this month.

He was subsequently sent home from training the following day after being labelled “unfit to train” by manager James McPake.

That weekend, Cummings was dropped from the squad to face Hearts before joining the club’s U/18s for a bounce match two days later.

With the transfer window starting this weekend, the Dark Blues are open to the 26-year-old moving on.

And Australian side Central Coast Mariners are interested in providing a route out of Dundee for the striker.

Managed by former Scotland U/21 international Nick Montgomery, Mariners are currently fourth in the A-League.

Cummings is free to speak to other clubs with his contract expiring in the summer.

He has scored 14 goals in 36 appearances for the Dark Blues since signing last January.

 

