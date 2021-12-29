Dundee striker Jason Cummings set for move Down Under?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jason Cummings could be heading Down Under as he prepares his Dundee exit.

The Scotland striker is unlikely to feature again for the Dark Blues after his unsanctioned appearance at the Open Goal Live event earlier this month.

He was subsequently sent home from training the following day after being labelled “unfit to train” by manager James McPake.

That weekend, Cummings was dropped from the squad to face Hearts before joining the club’s U/18s for a bounce match two days later.

With the transfer window starting this weekend, the Dark Blues are open to the 26-year-old moving on.

And Australian side Central Coast Mariners are interested in providing a route out of Dundee for the striker.

Managed by former Scotland U/21 international Nick Montgomery, Mariners are currently fourth in the A-League.

Cummings is free to speak to other clubs with his contract expiring in the summer.

He has scored 14 goals in 36 appearances for the Dark Blues since signing last January.